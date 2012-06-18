VIENNA, June 18 Spain's economic problems are primarily in the banking sector and markets should calm down once the extent of bad loans is fully assessed, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

In an interview with Austrian television, Nowotny noted that an independent review was under way to determine just how much financing some Spanish banks needed to handle a property bust that made many loans go bad.

"I think only when that (figure) is incontrovertibly there - and ascertained objectively - can it lead to a calming down of markets," he said.

Asked whether Spain would need external aid for more than its ailing financial sector, Nowotny said:

"I think what we are seeing at the moment is (the problem) is primarily in the banking sector, and this of course is connected to the real estate bubble we had. But if one is able to stabilise the banking sector that can also have a positive impact on the country's overall economy."

The euro zone agreed on June 9 to provide up to 100 billion euros ($125.8 billion) to Madrid to recapitalise its banks, with the aid going to the government's bank rescue fund. The loans will accrue to Spain's sovereign debt, worsening its debt-to-GDP ratio and increasing its financing costs.

