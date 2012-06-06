VIENNA, June 6 Any Spanish request to tap
European bailout funds would be a "reasonable option" that could
help restore confidence in the country's banking sector,
European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny
told Austrian television.
Asked in an interview whether Spain should seek outside
help, Nowotny said: "I think that is a reasonable option ...
That is why the safety net is there, and I think that would then
strengthen confidence in Spanish banks."
Some Spanish banks such as Bankia had got into trouble, but
there were also very good Spanish banks that were being affected
by the problem cases, he said on Wednesday.
