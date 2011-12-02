by Divyang Shah
LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - The Italian 2yr/10yr curve is back
into positive territory, 10yr BTPs are below 7.0%, 10yr Spain
is below 6.0%, and France has seen a halving of its 10yr spread
to Germany: just some of the positive signals to be extracted
from Eurozone bond markets.
The movements highlight the degree to which markets now
expect the EU/ECB to deliver next week. However, what is
significant is the lack of follow-through in the all important
bid/offer spreads, which remain at their wides, and which in
some cases have actually widened further.
The significance of bid/offer spreads lies in providing an
easy viewing window into how effectively the market is
functioning from a market-making perspective. In the eyes of
the ECB, wider bid/offer spreads reflect a market that is more
dysfunctional and thus in need of some relief in the form of
intervention via the SMP. It should be a worry that wider
bid/offer spreads have persisted despite the improvement in
market confidence, with ECB intervention providing only
temporary relief.
We have used bid/offer spreads as a stress indicator, but
it now seems that we need another interpretation. This is not
to say our earlier view was wrong, but simply that as the
crisis has more recently begun to impact AAA core countries,
even leading to a questioning of the safe haven status of
Bunds, the indicator is reflecting another aspect of the stress
equation. This likely reflects a shift in perception as to what
actually constitutes a risk-free asset in the context of
capital adequacy rules.
The foundations of the risk-free concept have been shaken
to the core, and the wide spread between repo rates on Italian
or Spanish debt compared to the core countries of Germany and
France reflects this perception shift. Just as ECB intervention
has had little impact on perceptions of peripheral debt
quality, the ECB offering longer term liquidity operations (up
to 3-years) may also only have a limited effect.
As long as bid/offer spreads remain wide we should expect
Eurozone bond markets to remain volatile, with domestics
looking to buy and foreign holders looking to sell. This
volatility is the new normal, and during 2012 we still believe
that the twin paths of exits and restructuring will need to be
navigated in order to make way for a more sustainable (and
likely smaller) Eurozone.
(Divyang Shah is a global IFR strategist)