LONDON Jan 1 The head of Standard
Chartered bank sees a growing likelihood of one or more
countries leaving the euro zone, telling a Sunday newspaper that
political leaders have yet to offer a meaningful solution to the
bloc's debt crisis.
"We enter 2012 with a very difficult outlook for the euro
zone ... with an increasing possibility of countries actually
leaving the euro zone," Peter Sands, chief executive of the
Asia-focused bank, told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper in an
interview.
"Nobody should underestimate what a big deal that would be,
because it would be very difficult to manage the contagion risk,
even if it was only Greece. The disruption from that would
really be quite significant. That will have ramifications all
over the world."
In France, the European Central Bank's Christian Noyer
defended the currency union, saying the euro could yet become
the world's leading currency if leaders of the 17-nation bloc
succeed in tightening fiscal integration.
"In 10 years, maybe the euro will be the world's number one
currency," Noyer said in an article for Journal du Dimanche to
mark the 10th anniversary of the launch of euro notes and coins.
European Union leaders agreed at an emergency summit in
Brussels on Dec. 9 to draft a new treaty for deeper economic
union, with Britain the only country among the 27 EU nations
declining to join the initiative.
"If we implement all the decisions taken at the Brussels
summit we will emerge stronger," Noyer, who is also governor of
the Bank of France, said in the article.
However, Journal du Dimanche also published an opinion poll
showing 50 percent of French people thought the single currency
had been a bad idea, compared with 35 percent who approved.
Euro zone leaders and policymakers have been scrambling to
come up with a way to reassure investors and stop the 2-year-old
crisis spreading through vulnerable debtor states.
"I think the probability of countries leaving the euro zone
has increased because we have had several successive plans
announced to solve the problem of the euro zone which simply
haven't convinced the market -- and ultimately, the current
structure and shape and scope of the euro zone only works if the
market believes it's worth supporting," Sands said.
"The solutions available at any one time are not necessarily
available at the next step and so I think the solutions base has
narrowed because we have missed opportunities."
