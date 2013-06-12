(Corrects penultimate paragraph to show that Wallonia is only
* Plan is good starting point but more work needed-Eurofer
* Critics say plan fails to tackle overcapacity
By Silvia Antonioli and Philip Blenkinsop
LONDON/BRUSSELS, June 11 The European Commission
announced an array of recommendations on Tuesday to revive
Europe's steel industry, hurt by tumbling demand and plant
closures.
The "EU steel action plan" is the first comprehensive
attempt by the Commission to stem a decline in the steel sector
since the Davignon Plan sought to tackle an industry slump in
the mid-1970s.
The plan, presented by Industry Commissioner Antonio Tajani,
aims to cut red tape, boost apprenticeship schemes and
innovation, create a level international playing field and study
ways to lessen the burden of energy costs, which account for
about 40 percent of steelmakers' operating expenses.
It says existing EU funds should be used to ease the social
cost of restructuring, which has caused the loss of 40,000 jobs
in recent years, including the planned closure of most
facilities at ArcelorMittal in Liege, Belgium.
"The Action Plan is a good starting point, but there still
is a lot of work to be done until our sector will substantially
benefit from the proposals," said Gordon Moffat, director
general of European steelmakers association Eurofer.
Critics said the plan lacked concrete measures and that much
more decisive action would be required to save a sector
afflicted by overcapacity, weak demand and tight financing.
"On the key issue of overcapacity, the report has little to
offer," Wood Mackenzie steel consultant Patrick Cleary said.
Germany's steel association said the plan was vague on
Europe's climate and energy policy.
Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine, while describing
the plan as an important milestone, said European steel firms
faced higher energy prices and rising costs for cutting
greenhouse gases, with no obvious technological breakthrough.
Steelmakers say carbon emission costs could drive steel
production abroad.
FALLING DEMAND, JOB CUTS
European steel demand is 27 percent below peak 2007 levels
and forecast to fall even further this year. The number of jobs
in the industry dropped 10 percent between 2007 and 2011.
To boost demand, the plan points to existing EU initiatives
- CARS 2020 and Sustainable Construction - to help the
automotive and building sectors, which make up some 40 percent
of steel demand.
The Commission invited the EU member states to consider
reducing or removing tariffs on energy-intensive industries to
make them more competitive internationally.
The Commission will also start monitoring imports and
exports of steel scrap, a measure sought by Italian steelmakers,
many of which operate electric arc furnaces, which use scrap as
their main raw material.
Eurofer said Europe had become the world's second-largest
scrap exporter, while over 20 countries imposed export caps.
The Commission is proposing using existing EU funds to help
workers who lose their jobs as a result of plant closures, a
measure most steelmakers have called for.
The plan does not propose state intervention to keep local
steel plants alive, a step sought by unions.
Bart Samyn, deputy general secretary of European unions
federation IndustriAll, said the plan was weakened by an absence
of concrete measures. The challenge now was to implement what
had been agreed.
The French government last year threatened to take over the
ArcelorMittal plant in eastern France after the company of
Indian-born tycoon Lakshmi Mittal announced plans to close its
blast furnaces.
In Belgium, the Wallonia region has said it is considering
nationalising the ArcelorMittal steelworks in Liege, where most
facilities are due to close.
The majority of European steelmakers oppose giving subsidies
to help troubled companies survive, Eurofer President and
Voestalpine Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said in a
recent interview.
