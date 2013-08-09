* AIM volumes set for best week in two months
* Ban on AIM stocks in ISA accounts lifted
* Move seen keeping AIM volumes elevated
* Basic resources stocks see big take-up
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 9 London's beleaguered junior stock
market is on track for its best weekly volumes in two months,
fuelled by rule changes that prompted investors to snap up
stocks, particularly in the beaten-down basic resources sector.
The lurch higher in volumes on AIM, a sub-market of the
London Stock Exchange, followed implementation on Monday of a
government plan to let people invest in small firms while
avoiding tax to help drive economic recovery.
The UK's move to allow individual savings accounts (ISAs) -
popular products allowing limited tax-free saving - to hold AIM
stocks has seen volumes over the past four days rise to some 35
percent above the average since the beginning of June.
Despite the seasonal quiet period, trading volumes are up 11
percent on the year-to-date average and analysts expect them to
rise further.
"It went absolutely mental on Monday and it's still pretty
strong," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive
Investor, said, adding that on the first day of trading under
the new rules his clients made 300 percent more trades in AIM
compared with the prior four Mondays' average.
"We expect volumes to taper off from initial highs as
clients reach their ISA limits and the initial excitement
settles down, however, going forwards we expect steady fresh
inflows of investment into this market."
Many AIM stocks are small, risky early-stage resources
companies, which often need repeated capital injections. This
weighting saw the AIM index significantly underperform the
blue-chip FTSE 100 over the past two years.
Such firms do, however, have the potential for big gains,
for example if they find metal or strike oil and with investor
appetite for them revived by signs of economic improvement.
The FTSE AIM index has this week risen about 1.8
percent, outperforming the blue-chip FTSE 100, around
1.5 percent lower.
Ncondezi Coal, Maple Energy and hazardous
waste specialist Augean are among stocks that have seen
average daily volumes double compared to the past month.
McCudden at Interactive Investor said his clients had bought
heavily into potash explorer Sirius Minerals, seeing
good value in the shares which recently fell sharply on concerns
over the outlook for the potash market.
Oil explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum, which is
focused on oil fields in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, has also
proved popular, he said.
The pair were among the AIM shares most purchased this week
by clients of Hargreaves Lansdown, whose data runs to Thursday's
close. Others on the list included Berkeley Mineral Resources
and oil and gas group Bowleven.
STRONG INTEREST
Although traders reckon prices will fall back from recent
peaks, they anticipate strong interest in the junior market,
particularly in light of a complementary UK decision to abolish
stamp duty on shares traded on AIM from next year.
But brokers cautioned that success will often come by way of
very careful stock selection. Killik & Co suggested focusing on
companies which offer yield, such as audio visual equipment
rental business Avesco.
And Jim Dolan, head of retail at Beaufort Securities, said
AIM investment would remain risky.
"These are very often young embryonic start-up companies
that are looking to raise funding to move on to the next stage
of their development or companies that have gone through a tough
time, are down on their luck, and are looking to get themselves
going again... It's safe to say there is a high risk attached."