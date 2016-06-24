LONDON, June 24 Pan-European equity trading volume surged to 90.5 billion euros ($100 billion) by 1345 GMT on Friday, nearly double the recent full-day trading average, following a vote by Britons to leave the European Union, according to data compiled by Bats Europe.

Turnover on Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index hit 20.5 billion euros, against a daily average of around 10 billion euros, according to the largest European stock exchange by value of shares traded.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down more than 5 percent in afternoon trading.

($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)