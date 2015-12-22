* EU stock market performance reut.rs/1ZnkfVX
LONDON Dec 22 Top European stocks may have had
a mediocre 2015, but outside the continental capitals of
finance, the likes of Hungary, Latvia and Slovakia have been
delivering bumper returns.
The pan-European FTSEuorfirst 300 is up just 2.6
percent this year, its lowest gain since 2011, but investments
in the bourses of Budapest and Bratislava have fared far better
than those made in London, Frankfurt or Paris.
Among the euro zone's top performing stock markets are
Latvia, Slovakia and Ireland, while Italy outstrips other
blue-chip indexes.
The Budapest SE index is up over 40 percent in both
euro and forint terms, benefitting from radical measures,
including bank taxes and slashing interest rates, implemented by
Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The measures meant that, unlike other eastern European
countries, Hungary was relatively well insulated from turmoil
after Switzerland scrapped the cap on the Swiss franc in
January.
Most economists expect Hungary to return to investment grade
next year.
Latvia has been lauded for its own reform efforts in the
past, and the main Riga index is also up over 40 percent in 2015
- although that has stalled after the Prime Minister resigned
earlier this month.
Ireland is set for "spectacular" growth of more than 7
percent, while Italy has also benefitted from improving economic
data, having made labour market reforms.
The economic bloc is not all in rude health, however.
Greece is the European Union's biggest faller this year,
after a resurgence of its debt crisis which nearly took it out
of the euro. Its top share index is down over 20 percent, as is
the main index in Cyprus.
Spain has stalled this year, with an impasse over the
formation of a new government casting a pall over the end of the
year.
And Germany's DAX, the regional heavyweight, was dogged by
weakness in China as well as a scandal at Volkswagen.
Outside the euro zone, Britain's FTSE 100 suffered
from falls in the heavily weighted commodity sector, while a
wild surge in the Swiss franc at the start of the year makes the
SMI down in local terms, even as it has gained euro investors
money.
