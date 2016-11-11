European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON Nov 11 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) on Friday downgraded its rating on European miners to "neutral" saying that a recent strong rally had made the sector "overbought".
The bank upgraded its stance on the European technology firms to "neutral" from "underweight", saying that the sector's valuations and positioning were now less "stretched".
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index surged more than 10 percent, before paring some gains, on expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will keep his election promise to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure over a decade.
"The election fall out has driven the reflation trade to new highs," BAML analysts said in a note. "Cyclicals vs Defensives are now very overbought by historical standards." (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB