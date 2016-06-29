LONDON, June 29 European shares headed for a higher open for a second straight session on Wednesday, following recent steep losses after Britons voted to leave the European Union in a landmark referendum, financial bookmakers predicted.

"With no likelihood of Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty getting triggered any time soon, it seems that the status quo isn't likely to change in the short term," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

"Whilst that doesn't remove the uncertainty with respect to the eventual outcome, it also means that markets are going to have plenty of time to settle into their new found reality and equilibrium, as the extra time allotted could well see cooler heads prevail."

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were seen opening 1.0 to 1.2 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which lost a total of 11 percent in two days on Friday and Monday, ended up 2.6 percent in the previous session, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 2.4 percent higher.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)