LONDON Dec 17 European shares headed for a sharply higher open on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street and Asia, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade was seen as a sign of confidence in the economy.

Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 shares indexes were seen rising 1.1 to 1.4 percent, according to spreadbetting firm IG.

The Fed made clear that the 25-basis point rate hike was a tentative beginning to a "gradual" tightening cycle, and that in deciding its next move it would put a premium on monitoring inflation, which remains mired below target.

"The fact is, the market would have found inspiration that there is no pre-set path for future rate hikes and the word 'gradual' was used liberally," Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG said in a note. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)