MILAN Dec 11 European shares accelerated losses by midday on Friday amid concerns that weakness in the Chinese yuan could weigh on the global economy and on companies with strong export ties to the Asian country.

Shares of carmaker Renault, watchmaker Swatch , fashion house Hugo Boss and miner BHP Billiton were down 3 to 4 percent, with top pan-European stocks down more than 1 percent.

"We have the yuan at 4-1/2 year lows, and that is causing unease in China and abroad. Last time the yuan fell like this, it caused a jolt for markets, and anyone exporting out to China, like the auto makers and luxury brands, will feel the pain from a weaker yuan." Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC, said.

By 1130 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.3 percent after falling as much as 1.6 percent on the day. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lionel Laurent)