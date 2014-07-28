LONDON, July 28 European shares extended their losses and a key index hit a new intraday low Monday afternoon, with traders citing weaker monthly readings for new business and employment growth in the U.S. services sector.

Financial data firm Markit said its preliminary services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was 61.0 in July, unchanged from June and above expectations for a reading of 59.8.

The services sector continued to add employees, though at a slower pace. The employment index fell from 56.1, the fastest rate on record, to 52.8 in July. The new business subcomponent also fell from June's record level.

"The U.S. PMI was slightly softer (than expected)," said Jasper Lawler, analyst at CMC Markets, though he said this was against a backdrop of broadly subdued market activity ahead of a busy week for earnings and other data.

Other U.S. data also showed a 1.1 percent fall in June pending home sales. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)