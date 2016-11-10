MILAN Nov 10 Europe's aerospace and defence
index soared to an eight-month high on Thursday on
expectations of higher defence spending in Europe, fuelled by
the unexpected win of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential
election.
The index was up 2.8 percent by 0920 GMT, outperforming the
broader market rally, with shares in companies such as France's
Thales, Italy's Leonardo-Finmeccanica and
Britain's BAE Systems all rising between 2 and 4.4
percent.
Trump has suggested that the United States might not be
willing to protect NATO allies that failed to spend enough on
their own defence. Analyst say this could put pressure on some
European countries like France, Germany and Italy to boost
spending to reach the NATO target.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Atul Prakash)