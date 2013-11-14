* Listing of MSCI futures boosting derivatives flow -Dt Bank
* Derivatives sector faces tougher rules after 2008 crisis
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 14 The increasing use of MSCI
futures products is increasing trading flows in the $630
trillion global derivatives industry, Deutsche Bank said on
Thursday, in a trend which may boost revenues for exchanges and
buoy a sector facing regulatory pressure.
Simon Carter, head of Deutsche Bank's European equity
derivatives strategy, told an investor webcast that increasing
numbers of clients were using futures from the MSCI index
compiler after MSCI listed them on exchanges earlier this year.
Previously, institutional investors and fund managers who
wanted to use such derivatives on an MSCI index had to use less
transparent over-the-counter (OTC) products, rather than trade
them on mainstream exchanges.
"Growth in this area is set to continue," said Carter.
"The listing of futures and options really gives visibility
to investors who wouldn't have considered using them in the
past," he added.
In Europe, MSCI futures and options can be traded on
Deutsche Boerse's Eurex exchange, and Eurex said on
its website that trading volumes in those products had risen
since their launch this year to more than 170,000 contracts in
October.
Nevertheless, in spite of growth in this particular part of
the derivatives sector, regulators around the world remain keen
to impose tougher rules on the global derivatives industry in
order to prevent a repeat of the problems after Wall Street bank
Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008.
Lehman's collapse hit markets and derivatives dealers due to
confusion over who was exposed to Lehman's derivatives holdings.