European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets) Adds details, closing prices)
* STOXX 600 inches up 0.1 pct, down 7 pct year-to-date
* Deutsche Bank ends flat after touching record lows
* Oil index falls, topping sectoral fallers
By Danilo Masoni
LONDON, Sept 27 European shares edged up on Tuesday at the end of a volatile day with Deutsche Bank picking up from record lows on hopes a U.S. demand for $14 billion to settle claims that it missold mortgage-backed securities could be lowered.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.1 percent as gains in consumer stocks such as Nestle were offset by weaker crude prices that weighed on oil & gas stocks, making them the top sectoral faller.
Deutsche Bank ended little changed after falling as much as 3.4 percent earlier in the session on concerns it may need to tap investors to raise funds to pay for the mortgage case and other litigations.
Traders said the stock recovered thanks to remarks by a U.S. Justice Department official on the possibility of lowering mortgage-related penalties for banks if they cooperated with authorities.
"No one wants to be long this name but it is also a matter of fact that the more it goes down the more the bear case for DOJ settlement starts being in the price," Mediobanca said in a note to clients.
Food giant Nestle rose 1.1 percent following management changes announced late on Monday and a Redburn upgrade to 'buy', while other consumer stocks such as Unilever and AB Inbev were also in demand.
Among the big movers, Carnival, the world's largest cruise operator, rose 4.8 percent, the top STOXX gainer, after Natixis raised its target price, while French telecom group Orange rose 1.7 percent, helped by a Credit Suisse upgrade to "outperform" from "neutral".
However, broker comments hurt travel and insurance firm SAGA . Its shares fell 2.7 percent after Canaccord Genuity cut its stance on the stock to "hold" from "buy".
Volkswagen shares slumped 2.6 percent on reports that Germany was vetting a criminal fine that would bankrupt the firm.
Standard Charterd fell 2.5 percent after a media report that the British bank faced a U.S. investigation into whether it failed to stop alleged misconduct at an Indonesian power plant builder.
The oil index fell 1.4 percent, weighed down by a slump in crude prices as producing countries meeting in Algeria appeared less likely to agree on output cuts that would reduce a global glut. (Additional reporting by Hakan Ersen, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Atul Prakash; editing by Mark Heinrich)
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB