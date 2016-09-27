European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON, Sept 27 European stocks reversed course mid-morning on Tuesday as weakness in banks, led by another drop to record lows for Deutsche Bank, once again weighed on markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down by 0.5 percent, a full percentage point lower from the day's highs.
The STOXX Europe 600 banks index was down 1 percent, while the euro zone bank index fell 1.4 percent.
Deutsche Bank hit new record lows, falling nearly 3 percent to extend losses following a 7.5 percent slump in its stock price on Monday, after Deutsche Bank said it had no need for German government help with a $14 billion U.S. demand to settle claims it missold mortgage-backed securities.
Elsewhere, Volkswagen shares slumped more than 4 percent on reports that Berlin was vetting a criminal fine would bankrupt the firm. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB