MILAN Dec 16 The euro zone blue-chip index turned positive for the year on Friday following a two-week rally driven by a rebound in beaten-down banking shares.

The Euro STOXX 50 was last up 0.4 percent. Adidas is still the year's top performer on the index with a surge of more than 60 percent.

However, this month has been all about banks with Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo and Societe Generale up between 17 percent and 23 percent so far in December. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)