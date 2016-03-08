(Adds futures prices, company news)
LONDON, March 8 European shares were set to fall
for a second straight day on Tuesday, with a sharp drop in
industrial metals prices following poor trade data from China,
the world's top metals consumer, seen putting pressure on the
mining sector.
China's February trade performance was far worse than
economists had expected, with exports tumbling the most in over
six years, days after top leaders sought to reassure investors
that the outlook for the world's second-largest economy remains
solid.
Exports fell 25.4 percent from a year earlier, twice as much
as markets had feared as demand skidded in all of China's major
markets, while imports slumped 13.8 percent, the 16th straight
month of decline.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were
all down by between 0.7 and 0.8 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which
reached one-month highs on Friday after three straight weeks of
gains, closed 0.3 percent lower in the previous session.
COMPANY NEWS
MERCK
German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA raised the
prospect of an increase of more than 10 percent in adjusted core
earnings this year, expecting additional profit from the
takeover of lab supplies maker Sigma-Aldrich to offset higher
expenses on drug development.
RWE
Germany's second-largest utility said it would radically
restructure its British unit npower in a response to widening
losses and a rapid outflow of customers that are increasingly
switching to cheaper rivals.
WPP
Advertising group WPP said on Tuesday its like-for-like
revenue and net sales grew "well over 3 percent" in February,
according to initial figures requested by investors when it
reported full-year numbers last week.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Dialog said it expected its gross margin to remain broadly
in line with that achieved in 2015 after reporting underlying
EBITDA rose 33 percent to $359.5 million.
SYMRISE
Symrise posted a 23 percent rise in EBITDA and said it
planned to an EBITDA margin of between 19 percent to 22 percent
by end 2020.
EDF
The French utility should restore its profitability with
cost savings rather than by increasing retail power prices,
French Energy Minister Segolene Royal said.
VONTOBEL
The Swiss private bank said its New York-based money manager
Rajiv Jain is leaving after more than two decades and that it
has named Matthew Benkendorf as CIO of its Quality Growth
Boutique to replace him.
BHP BILLITON
BHP Billiton on Tuesday warned of a continued
oversupply in global iron ore markets in coming years that would
keep up pressure on smaller suppliers to the global sea-traded
market.
RIO TINTO
Rio Tinto on Tuesday said new iron ore supply
hitting the market in 2016 will fall by nearly a third to 75
million tonnes versus last year.
BURBERRY
A mystery investor has bought up a stake of nearly 5 percent
in luxury fashion brand Burberry Plc, the Financial
Times reported.
SYNGENTA
The prospectus for ChemChina's takeover of the Swiss
chemical company with details of its $465 per share offer, plus
dividends totaling 16 Swiss francs ($16.11), was released by
Credit Suisse. For more click
SAIPEM
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have placed for the consortium
they lead 700 million shares in Saipem at a final price of 0.39
euros, sources said on Monday.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Monday it will extend the
shutdown of its midsize Chrysler 200 sedan plant by three weeks,
keeping it idled for a total of nine weeks.
TELEFONICA
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd said it had "fruitful"
talks with EU regulators at a hearing on Monday aimed at
dispelling antitrust concerns over its plan to become the top UK
mobile operator by buying Telefonica's O2 unit.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)