LONDON, March 9 European stocks were seen opening slightly
higher on Wednesday, steadying after a pullback in the previous session caused
by another batch of weak Chinese data that reinforced concerns about a possible
global economic slowdown.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat to
up by 0.1 percent, with some seeing the FTSE up by 3 points at the open.
Germany's DAX and France's CAC were both seen up by 0.1
percent, with the DAX expected to rise by 9-10 points while the CAC was seen up
by 4-6 points.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which reached one-month
highs on Friday after three straight weeks of gains, ended down 0.9 percent on
Tuesday, having touched its lowest level in a week.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares retreat from 2-mth high on China, oil concerns
> US STOCKS-Oil drop, China data drag Wall Street lower
> Nikkei slides to one-week low on profit-taking, yen strength
> TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall on weak Chinese data
> FOREX-Yen back in favour as China data hurts appetite for risk
> PRECIOUS-Gold falls with euro ahead of likely ECB easing
> METALS--Metals steady after biggest one-day drop since Nov on China woes
> Oil prices stable as falling U.S. output offset by demand worries
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)