MILAN, March 18 European shares were expected to open flat to
lower on Friday.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open between
1 point lower and 2 points higher, or up to 0.02 percent higher, Germany's DAX
to open 6-13 points lower, or 0.06-0.13 percent, and France's CAC 40
to open 4-10 points lower, or 0.09-0.23 percent.
COMPANY NEWS
LVMH, HERMES, KERING
Swiss watchmakers are braced for another difficult year as economic woes in
major markets curb consumers' appetite for pricey timepieces, industry
executives said on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Deutsche Boerse will give the German state of Hesse, where the exchange
operator is based, assurances on its support for the future development of
Frankfurt as a financial centre, Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter told the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper in an interview.
Separately, credit rating agency S&P put various Deutsche Boerse and LSE
ratings on credit watch following their announced merger agreement.
EURONEXT NV
Euronext is looking to bolster its size and may snap up any assets LSE or
Deutsche Boerse are forced to sell to satisfy antitrust regulators, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
DEUTSCHE POST
Deutsche Post DHL Group is among parties that entered initial bids to buy
South Korea's fourth-largest logistics company Logen Co Ltd, Korea Economic
Daily reported on Friday.
SIEMENS
CEO Joe Kaeser to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials
& EU Autos Conference in London from 0800 GMT.
THYSSENKRUPP
Jens Michael Wegmann, Thyssen's head of the Industrial Solutions division,
tells Handelsblatt that Thyssenkrupp will reorganise the business to deal with
slowing economies in important markets.
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK
Annual report due. The company published preliminary results on March 2 and
said it saw a slight decline in its full-year pretax profit for 2016.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
The company said proposed a dividend of 0.54 euros per share for 2015.
SALZGITTER
Annual report due. The steelmaker published preliminary results on Feb. 26
and said it expected to break even at the pretax level this year.
FREENET
The company has acquired a 23.83 percent stake in Sunrise Communications
for about 714 million euros ($808 million).
GFK
Q4 results due. The market researcher published a trading statement on Jan.
29, reporting a 6.3 percent increase in full-year sales.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
GSK said on Thursday Chief Executive Andrew Witty would retire in 12
months after leading the British drugmaker through a series of changes since
2008 that have failed to ignite the company's share price.
BT GROUP
BT Group is set to appoint Simon Lowth, former chief financial
officer at gas producer BG Group, as its new finance chief, Sky News reported on
Thursday.
PHOENIX GROUP
Britain's largest consolidator of closed life funds is preparing to
bid for Deutsche Bank AG's British insurance unit, Sky News reported.
SAINSBURY
Investors expect Sainsbury's to offer as much as 1.5 billion pounds
for Argos ahead of a Friday deadline, as the supermarket considers trumping a
rival South African bid for the catalogue shop, the Guardian reported. (bit.ly/1Z6sfKy)
JULIUS BAER
India's Warmond Trustees & Executors is to buy Julius Baer's local trust
services business, the Economic Times paper reported
bit.ly/1R2UiaT
UBS
The Swiss bank has hired investment bankers Jose Luis Martinez and Daniel
Bassan to be part of its Latin American business, according to an internal memo
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Italian market regulator Consob has banned short selling on Banco Popolare
shares for the whole trading session on Friday.
Banca Popolare di Milano CEO Giuseppe Castagna and chairman Mario Anolli met
late on Thursday with Citi and Lazard, the advisors for the potential merger
with Banco Popolare to discuss the state of the matter after the ECB had set out
conditions for clearing the merger in a letter to the two banks, two sources
close to the matter said. It was not immediately clear whether their
counterparts at Banco Popolare also participated in the meeting.
ENI
Releases holds 2016-2019 strategy presentation with analysts (1230 GMT) and
news conference with President Emma Marcegaglia and CEO Claudio Descalzi in
London.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia has taken no decision on a planned sale of a stake in tower
unit INWIT, board member Tarak Ben Ammar said on Thursday, adding that more time
was needed. The group later said its board had mandated management to examine
the offers it had received.
The phone company reported a consolidated net loss for 2015 of 72 million
euros and proposed distributing a dividend on savings shares of 2.75 euro cents
per share.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The luxury goods maker reported a larger-than-expected 11 percent rise in
core profit for 2015 but expressed caution on the outlook for 2016 after a soft
start to the year.
MEDIASET
An appeals court on Thursday sentenced Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio
Berlusconi to 14 months in prison over alleged tax evasion at the Italian
group's broadcast rights arm Mediatrade, overturning a previous
acquittal.
EI TOWERS
The company wants to play an active role in sector consolidation, but may
consider paying an extraordinary dividend in case "transformational M&A" doesn't
materialise, CEO Guido Barbieri said during a conference call.
SNAM
Italian gas company Snam is looking to fund expansion of its core
transmission business across Europe by spinning off domestic distribution
operations worth more than 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion).
BANZAI, MONDADORI
Mondadori has submitted an offer to Banzai to buy Banzai Media Holding and
the two companies have entered exclusive talks.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0612 GMT:
> Asia stocks, oil jump as dollar sags after Fed
> Dow closes positive for year as commodities rally, dollar dives
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 1.25 pct
> U.S. yields slide on Fed rate view
> Yen stands tall as dollar weakened by Fed's cautious stance
> Gold set for weekly gain as Fed stance keeps dollar under pressure
> Copper hits 4-mth peak on Fed move, China property revival
> US oil hits 2016 high on output-freeze hopes, set for 5th weekly gain
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)