LONDON, March 23 European equity futures were mixed on Wednesday, with stock markets having retreated in the previous session after deadly attacks in Brussels hit travel, leisure and luxury goods stocks.

Futures on France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were down by 0.2 percent. Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 were flat while Germany's DAX futures inched up by 0.1 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.1 percent on Tuesday.

Shares in Credit Suisse could outperform, with the stock seen opening up by 2.1 percent according to pre-market indicators, after the Swiss bank announced more cost cuts.

COMPANY NEWS:

CREDIT SUISSE :

Credit Suisse Group is stepping up cost cuts including eliminating 2,000 jobs at its Global Markets business to better weather challenging market conditions, Switzerland's second-biggest bank said on Wednesday.

HERMES :

French luxury goods maker Hermes said on Wednesday that it would raise its dividend by 14 percent after it posted a 13 percent increase in 2015 net profit.

SANOFI :

French drugmaker Sanofi and U.S. partner Regeneron said a late-stage study of their Praluent injection showed it reduced the need for patients with an inherited form of high cholesterol to have bad cholesterol removed from their blood.

VOLKSWAGEN :

Kentucky sued Volkswagen AG and its luxury units on Tuesday claiming the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scheme violated the state's Consumer Protection Act.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)