(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, March 30 European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Asian and U.S. markets after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen called for caution on raising interest rates.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 39 points, or 0.6 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 47 points, or 0.5 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by 20 points, or 0.5 percent higher.

Yellen said on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank should proceed only cautiously as it looks to raise interest rates, pushing back on a handful of her colleagues who have suggested another move may be just around the corner. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bonds rally, dollar off as Yellen strikes cautious pose > US STOCKS-Wall Street hits 2016 high after Yellen delivers > Nikkei edges down as dollar falls vs yen after Fed comment > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally as Yellen sticks to dovish script > FOREX-Dollar bulls retreat as Yellen stresses need for caution > PRECIOUS-Dovish Yellen, softer dollar support gold near $1,240 > METALS-London copper hits more than two-week low on slowdown worries > Oil prices rebound on less than expected build in stocks

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)