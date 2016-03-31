(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market
LONDON, March 31 European stocks were seen opening lower on
Thursday, with weaker commodity prices expected to weigh on markets after they
rose in the previous session.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
14 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by 21
points, or 0.2 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down by 14
points, or 0.3 percent lower.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1.3 percent on
Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's call for caution in
raising U.S. interest rates buoyed global stock markets.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)