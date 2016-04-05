(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, April 5 European stocks were set to fall on Tuesday, tracking Asian shares lower after renewed selling in oil and mixed messages from the Fed hit appetite for risk-sensitive assets such as equities.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were 0.5-1.2 percent lower

In Asia, shares and other riskier assets were pressured by slumping crude oil prices and mixed messages from Federal Reserve policymakers on the outlook for U.S. interest rate rises.

Energy shares could be in focus after oil prices extended losses from the previous two sessions on weakening demand for gasoline and on concerns the global crude glut could persist for some time.

"Oil is likely to remain volatile though as the prospect of a coordinated production freeze becomes increasingly less likely," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Banks may also be in focus. HSBC and Credit Suisse, two of the world's largest wealth managers, dismissed on Tuesday suggestions they were actively using offshore structures to help clients cheat on their taxes. France's Societe Generale also sought to distance itself from a massive data leak exposing possible tax evasion.

COMPANY NEWS

ACCORHOTELS

Europe's largest hotel group said it bought British high-end serviced home rental company onefinestay as it fights the rising challenge of online home-sharing company Airbnb and booking websites like Expedia.

KERING

The French luxury group said it chose Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello, 36, as the new creative director of fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent, confirming a Reuters report.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank said it abided by all the rules of the countries in which it operates and was proactive in fighting tax fraud, as it sought to distance itself from a massive data leak exposing possible tax evasion.

HSBC

HSBC and Credit Suisse, two of the world's largest wealth managers, dismissed on Tuesday suggestions they were actively using offshore structures to help clients cheat on their taxes.

ORANGE

The French telecom company plans to continue to look for opportunities to consolidate and enter new markets in Europe, as well as to grow in Africa and the Middle East after talks to buy Bouygues Telecom collapsed, its head told Bloomberg.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The French carmaker outlined plans to return to consistent sales growth as it seeks to build on its recovery from near-bankruptcy to healthy profit.

CREDIT SUISSE

On Jan. 19, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam contacted the head of the Swiss bank's markets business asking for more details about the fourth-quarter results at the trading division, according to materials seen by Reuters. Two-and-a-half months and nearly $1 billion in write-downs later, investors, analysts and former board members are questioning why Thiam and his finance chief, David Mathers, were caught out by the scale of the division's illiquid trades.

Thiam said on Tuesday the Swiss bank has been "underweight" in China and would look to build its wealth management capabilities in the world's second-biggest economy despite slowing growth.

UBS

The bank proposed Robert Scully and Dieter Wemmer for election as new members of its board of directors for a one-year term. Scully is a former co-president of Morgan Stanley and held management positions at Lehman Brothers, Scully Brothers Foss & Wight and Salomon Brothers. Wemmer is Allianz SE's chief financial officer and previously spent more than 25 years at Zurich Insurance Group.

A UBS unit must pay more than $4.7 million to a customer's former spouse who alleged that the firm improperly released accounts worth $12 million to her ex-husband despite a court order freezing those assets, a U.S. federal judge ruled.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

U.S. exchange operator ICE has reached agreement with three banks to provide part of the debt required to finance an offer for LSE, Sky News reported, citing insiders. Deutsche Boerse aims to merge with LSE.

SIEMENS

Siemens has approached Emerson Electric Co to explore acquiring the network power business that the U.S. factory automation equipment maker is looking to shed for as much as $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slide, frazzled by Fed, falling oil > US STOCKS-Wall St pulls back after recent rally > Nikkei tumbles to 6-week low as strong yen casts worries earnings > U.S. Treasury yields dip after weak data backs Yellen concerns > Dollar slips vs yen, Aussie edges up after RBA stands pat on rates > PRECIOUS-Gold snaps 2-day losing streak as Asian shares slide > Copper firms after 7-day decline, China's growth woes cap gains > Looming gasoline glut pulls down global crude oil prices

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)