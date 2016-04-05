(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market
LONDON, April 5 European stocks were set to fall on Tuesday,
tracking Asian shares lower, with German stocks set to underperform after German
industrial orders unexpectedly dropped.
Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, France's CAC and Britain's
FTSE were 0.7-1.2 percent lower.
Futures on Germany's DAX were 1.6 percent lower, underperforming
other indexes, after German industrial orders dropped unexpectedly in February
due to weaker foreign demand.
In Asia, shares and other riskier assets were pressured by slumping crude
oil prices and mixed messages from Federal Reserve policymakers on the outlook
for U.S. interest rate rises.
Energy shares could be in focus after oil prices extended losses from the
previous two sessions on weakening demand for gasoline and on concerns the
global crude glut could persist for some time.
"Oil is likely to remain volatile though as the prospect of a coordinated
production freeze becomes increasingly less likely," Craig Erlam, senior market
analyst at OANDA, said in a note.
Banks may also be in the limelight. HSBC and Credit Suisse
, two of the world's largest wealth managers, dismissed on Tuesday
suggestions they were actively using offshore structures to help clients cheat
on their taxes. France's Societe Generale also sought to distance itself from a
massive data leak exposing possible tax evasion.
COMPANY NEWS
ACCORHOTELS
Europe's largest hotel group said it bought British high-end serviced home
rental company onefinestay as it fights the rising challenge of online
home-sharing company Airbnb and booking websites like Expedia.
KERING
The French luxury group said it chose Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello,
36, as the new creative director of fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent, confirming
a Reuters report.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank said it abided by all the rules of the countries in which it
operates and was proactive in fighting tax fraud, as it sought to distance
itself from a massive data leak exposing possible tax evasion.
HSBC
HSBC and Credit Suisse, two of the world's largest wealth
managers, dismissed on Tuesday suggestions they were actively using offshore
structures to help clients cheat on their taxes.
ORANGE
The French telecom company plans to continue to look for opportunities to
consolidate and enter new markets in Europe, as well as to grow in Africa and
the Middle East after talks to buy Bouygues Telecom collapsed, its
head told Bloomberg.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The French carmaker outlined plans to return to consistent sales growth as
it seeks to build on its recovery from near-bankruptcy to healthy profit.
CREDIT SUISSE
On Jan. 19, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam contacted the head of the Swiss
bank's markets business asking for more details about the fourth-quarter results
at the trading division, according to materials seen by Reuters. Two-and-a-half
months and nearly $1 billion in write-downs later, investors, analysts and
former board members are questioning why Thiam and his finance chief, David
Mathers, were caught out by the scale of the division's illiquid trades.
Thiam said on Tuesday the Swiss bank has been "underweight" in China and
would look to build its wealth management capabilities in the world's
second-biggest economy despite slowing growth.
For more news see
UBS
The bank proposed Robert Scully and Dieter Wemmer for election as new
members of its board of directors for a one-year term. Scully is a former
co-president of Morgan Stanley and held management positions at Lehman Brothers,
Scully Brothers Foss & Wight and Salomon Brothers. Wemmer is Allianz SE's chief
financial officer and previously spent more than 25 years at Zurich Insurance
Group.
A UBS unit must pay more than $4.7 million to a customer's former spouse who
alleged that the firm improperly released accounts worth $12 million to her
ex-husband despite a court order freezing those assets, a U.S. federal judge
ruled.
LSE GROUP, DEUTSCHE BOERSE
U.S. exchange operator ICE has reached agreement with three banks to
provide part of the debt required to finance an offer for LSE, Sky News
reported, citing insiders. Deutsche Boerse aims to merge with LSE.
SIEMENS
Siemens has approached Emerson Electric Co to explore acquiring the
network power business that the U.S. factory automation equipment maker is
looking to shed for as much as $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)