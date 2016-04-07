(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

MILAN, April 7 Spreadbetting firm IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 8 points higher, or 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 24 points higher, or 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 5 points higher, or 0.1 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Yen surge squeezes Nikkei, oil up as dollar slips > Wall St rises with healthcare; oil rallies > Nikkei edges down as stubborn yen strength hammers exporters > U.S. bond yields bounce back from one-month lows > Dollar hits 17-month low vs yen, dented by Fed's cautious stance > Gold up on Fed caution over rates; higher equities cap gains > London copper steadies on weaker dollar > Oil futures rise but traders warn on premature rally

