MILAN, April 7 European shares were expected to open slightly higher on Thursday, possibly adding to gains seen in the previous session following gains on Wall Street and a mixed showing in Asia.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were 0.3 to 0.4 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose up 0.8 percent on Wednesday, led by gains among healthcare and retail sector stocks.

COMPANY NEWS

ALLIANZ

Alexander Vollert, head of the property and casualty division at the insurer's German division, is leaving to head the German unit of French rival Axa, the companies said on Wednesday.

BASF

Annual press conference of oil & gas unit Wintershall due.

DEUTSCHE POST

The network regulator has requested information from Deutsche Post on its advertising partnership deals, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, although no formal probe has yet been opened.

SIEMENS

The German industrial group has won an order worth more than $800 million to supply a gas-fired power plant for Lordstown, Ohio, it said on Wednesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

The German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has completed its tests on diesel-engine vehicles and concluded that only Volkswagen has used so-called defeat devices to cheat emissions tests, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

Separately, The owner of three U.S. VW dealerships filed a lawsuit against the German automaker on Wednesday over Dieselgate, along with pricing and distribution practices.

WIRECARD

The German payments processor, which has been under a sustained attack from short-sellers, reported on Thursday that profits after taxes grew 32 percent during 2015 and proposed lifting its annual dividend by 7.7 percent.

EDF

One of EDF's unions has threatened to launch a strike if the French utility decides to go ahead with its project to build two nuclear reactors in Britain.

MICHELIN

The French tyremaker plans to build a $510 million plant in central Mexico that will produce around 5 million tyres a year and could be expanded to double production by around 2020, documents showed.

VINCI

Financial services provider Orix Corp and French partner Vinci have been shortlisted in an auction of the rights to manage five toll roads in central Japan, sources with knowledge of the process said.

EFG INTERNATIONAL

It will price a capital increase at a minimum of 6.12 Swiss francs per share to help fund a 1.33 billion Swiss franc takeover of Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Swiss private bank BSI.

NESTLE

The food company holds its annual shareholders meeting at 1230 GMT

LINDT & SPRUENGLI AG

The premium chocolate group named U.S. sales chief Daniel Studer as head of its U.S. operations, replacing Thomas Linemayr, who is leaving the company at the end of April.

JULIUS BAER

It named David Shick head of Private Banking Greater China, succeeding Kaven Leung, who is retiring. Shick joins from Credit Suisse's private banking unit, where he was most recently Market Leader China & Taiwan, Baer said. From 2006 to 2008, he was a director at UBS private banking and helped develop the South China business.

BP

Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that investors in BP vote against Chief Executive Bob Dudley's proposed $19.6 million remuneration for 2015 after the British oil and gas company recorded its biggest annual loss.

TATA STEEL

India's Tata Steel will launch the formal sale process for its British assets by Monday and give a "reasonable" timeframe to find a buyer, Britain's business minister said after meeting the company's chairman in Mumbai.

UK BANKS

Three of Britain's largest banks are planning to close about 400 branches this year, according to people familiar with the situation, a new programme of closures that could leave thousands of customers without easy access to a bank.

PREMIER FOODS

Britain's Premier Foods Plc said it had held "constructive" talks with U.S. spice company McCormick & Co Inc and that it would meet its main institutional investors over the next few days.

PETROFAC

A director of the oil company Petrofac ordered "confidential payments" worth $2 million to help to secure an oil contract in Kuwait, according to documents seen by The Times. (bit.ly/1TCRjsx)

CODERE

Codere announced on Wednesday a share capital increase of 494.9 million euros, with a total issue premium of 330.7 million euros, and disbursement by credit compensation.

TELEFONICA

The Spanish telecoms group priced 2.75 billion euros of euro-denominated bonds on Wednesday.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Yen surge squeezes Nikkei, oil up as dollar slips > Wall St rises with healthcare; oil rallies > Nikkei edges down as stubborn yen strength hammers exporters > U.S. bond yields bounce back from one-month lows > Dollar hits 17-month low vs yen, dented by Fed's cautious stance > Gold up on Fed caution over rates; higher equities cap gains > London copper steadies on weaker dollar > Oil futures rise but traders warn on premature rally

