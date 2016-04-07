(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market
MILAN, April 7 European shares were expected to open slightly
higher on Thursday, possibly adding to gains seen in the previous session
following gains on Wall Street and a mixed showing in Asia.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and Britain's FTSE were 0.3 to 0.4 percent higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose up 0.8 percent on
Wednesday, led by gains among healthcare and retail sector stocks.
COMPANY NEWS
ALLIANZ
Alexander Vollert, head of the property and casualty division at the
insurer's German division, is leaving to head the German unit of French rival
Axa, the companies said on Wednesday.
BASF
Annual press conference of oil & gas unit Wintershall due.
DEUTSCHE POST
The network regulator has requested information from Deutsche Post on its
advertising partnership deals, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, although
no formal probe has yet been opened.
SIEMENS
The German industrial group has won an order worth more than $800 million to
supply a gas-fired power plant for Lordstown, Ohio, it said on Wednesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
The German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has completed its tests
on diesel-engine vehicles and concluded that only Volkswagen has used so-called
defeat devices to cheat emissions tests, German daily Handelsblatt reported on
Wednesday.
Separately, The owner of three U.S. VW dealerships filed a lawsuit against
the German automaker on Wednesday over Dieselgate, along with pricing and
distribution practices.
WIRECARD
The German payments processor, which has been under a sustained attack from
short-sellers, reported on Thursday that profits after taxes grew 32 percent
during 2015 and proposed lifting its annual dividend by 7.7 percent.
EDF
One of EDF's unions has threatened to launch a strike if the French utility
decides to go ahead with its project to build two nuclear reactors in Britain.
MICHELIN
The French tyremaker plans to build a $510 million plant in central Mexico
that will produce around 5 million tyres a year and could be expanded to double
production by around 2020, documents showed.
VINCI
Financial services provider Orix Corp and French partner Vinci have
been shortlisted in an auction of the rights to manage five toll roads in
central Japan, sources with knowledge of the process said.
EFG INTERNATIONAL
It will price a capital increase at a minimum of 6.12 Swiss francs per share
to help fund a 1.33 billion Swiss franc takeover of Grupo BTG Pactual SA's
Swiss private bank BSI.
For more news click on
NESTLE
The food company holds its annual shareholders meeting at 1230 GMT
For more news clink on
LINDT & SPRUENGLI AG
The premium chocolate group named U.S. sales chief Daniel Studer as head of
its U.S. operations, replacing Thomas Linemayr, who is leaving the company at
the end of April.
JULIUS BAER
It named David Shick head of Private Banking Greater China, succeeding Kaven
Leung, who is retiring. Shick joins from Credit Suisse's private banking unit,
where he was most recently Market Leader China & Taiwan, Baer said. From 2006 to
2008, he was a director at UBS private banking and helped develop the South
China business.
BP
Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that investors in BP
vote against Chief Executive Bob Dudley's proposed $19.6 million
remuneration for 2015 after the British oil and gas company recorded its biggest
annual loss.
TATA STEEL
India's Tata Steel will launch the formal sale process for its
British assets by Monday and give a "reasonable" timeframe to find a buyer,
Britain's business minister said after meeting the company's chairman in Mumbai.
UK BANKS
Three of Britain's largest banks are planning to close about 400 branches
this year, according to people familiar with the situation, a new programme of
closures that could leave thousands of customers without easy access to a bank.
PREMIER FOODS
Britain's Premier Foods Plc said it had held "constructive" talks
with U.S. spice company McCormick & Co Inc and that it would meet its
main institutional investors over the next few days.
PETROFAC
A director of the oil company Petrofac ordered "confidential
payments" worth $2 million to help to secure an oil contract in Kuwait,
according to documents seen by The Times. (bit.ly/1TCRjsx)
CODERE
Codere announced on Wednesday a share capital increase of 494.9 million
euros, with a total issue premium of 330.7 million euros, and disbursement by
credit compensation.
TELEFONICA
The Spanish telecoms group priced 2.75 billion euros of euro-denominated
bonds on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)