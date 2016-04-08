(Corrects to Friday from Tuesday in the first paragraph)

LONDON, April 8 European equities were expected to open higher on Friday after losses in the previous session, spreadbetting company IG predicted.

IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open about 25 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 64 points, or 0.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 to gain 14 points, or 0.1 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.8 percent lower on Thursday after hitting a one-month low earlier in the session. The index, down about 10 percent so far this year, remained on track for its fourth straight week of losses.

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)