LONDON, April 12 European equity futures fell slightly on Tuesday, with weak-looking results from Alcoa potentially weighing on mining stocks.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were all down by between 0.1-0.2 percent.

Metals company Alcoa Inc on Monday reported a lower quarterly profit, with results hurt by low commodity prices, the strong U.S. dollar and plant closures or divestments, but the company's top executive said he expected aluminum demand to grow faster than supply this year.

Alcoa also lowered its 2016 outlook for global sales in the aerospace industry, and its shares fell 5 percent in after-hours trading.

COMPANY NEWS:

GIVAUDAN :

Givaudan, the world's biggest fragrance and flavours maker, on Tuesday confirmed its mid-term targets as it posted first-quarter sales numbers in line with analysts' expectations.

LVMH :

Luxury goods industry leader LVMH on Monday posted first-quarter sales below forecasts as tourist shopping in key markets such as France and Hong Kong remained low.

NOMURA :

Nomura Holdings Inc plans to cut between 500-600 jobs, mainly in its European cash equities business, as Japan's biggest brokerage tries to stem years of heavy losses racked up in its long-term drive to become a major global industry player, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL :

Royal Dutch Shell could sell some of its older, lower grade North Sea assets to improve the quality of its portfolio, CEO Ben van Beurden said on Tuesday, part of a two-year programme to help finance its purchase of gas major BG Group.

VIVENDI :

Vivendi bought a 15 percent stake in Fnac worth 159 million euros.

VOLKSWAGEN :

Volkswagen will slightly delay the recall of 160,000 Passat and Skoda cars in Europe after software updates aimed at fixing emission violations failed to work, it said on Monday.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, oil buoyant as dollar sags > US STOCKS-Wall St closes lower as investors ready for earnings > Nikkei rises after weaker yen lifts exporters, banks outperform > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds flat as markets await inflation data > FOREX-Dollar hovers near 8-month lows, sterling outperforms > PRECIOUS-Gold at 3-wk high as dollar struggles amid US rate outlook > METALS-London copper near weakest since Feb, dollar offers support > Oil prices dip but hold above $40 ahead of producer meeting

