LONDON, April 13 European equity futures rose on Wednesday, as upbeat Chinese trade data buoyed global stock markets.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were all up between 1.2-1.4 percent, while Britain's FTSE futures rose 0.7 percent.

China's exports in March returned to growth for the first time in nine months, adding to further signs of stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy that cheered regional investors.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.6 percent on Tuesday, helped by gains at mining stocks which could outperform again on Wednesday given the solid data from China, which is the world's biggest consumer of metals.

COMPANY NEWS:

ABI /SABMILLER :

Anheuser-Busch InBev has formally informed European Union antitrust regulators of its plan to sell SABMiller's premium European brands to try to secure approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of the London-based brewer.

BHP BILLITON :

BHP Billiton will lay off about 7 percent of the 1,060 workers at its Spence copper mine in Chile, the mine's union said on Tuesday.

PREMIER FOODS :

U.S. spice maker McCormick Foods walked away from its takeover proposal for British food company Premier Foods on Wednesday.

TESCO :

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Wednesday reported its first quarter of underlying UK sales growth for over three years, showing its recovery is gaining momentum.

TOTAL.

The chief executive of France's Total SA said on Wednesday that the company's priority on getting back into Iran's energy sector was gas and petrochemicals.

VOLKSWAGEN :

Volkswagen may make significant cuts to bonuses for senior managers, people familiar with the matter said, in an attempt to resolve an internal dispute over executive pay following the diesel emissions scandal at the German carmaker.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)