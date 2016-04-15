(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
LONDON, April 15 European equities headed for a
steady open on Friday, with investors seen avoiding strong bets
ahead of a weekend meeting of oil producers, although a major
stock index stayed on track to post its best weekly gains since
the middle of February.
Crude oil prices were little changed before the meeting,
lead by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia, in Qatar on
Sunday to discuss freezing output around current levels in an
effort to contain a global supply glut that sees some 2 million
barrels of crude produced every day in excess of demand.
Miners will be in focus as copper prices, although steady on
Friday, were set for their biggest weekly rise in six weeks on
signs that growth in China, the world's biggest metals consumer,
could be stabilising after first quarter growth hit forecasts
and other indicators surprised to the upside.
China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the first quarter from a
year earlier, meeting expectations and providing additional
evidence that a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy
may be bottoming out.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's
DAX, France's CAC and Britain's
FTSE were flat to 0.2 percent lower in early trading.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which
ended 0.3 percent higher in the previous session, has gained
nearly 4 percent so far this week after losses in the previous
four weeks in a row. This week's closing is likely to be its
best weekly performance since mid-February.
COMPANY NEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank agreed to settle U.S. lawsuits accusing it of
conspiring with other banks to manipulate gold and silver
prices. Terms were not disclosed, but both settlements will
include monetary payments by the German bank.
In addition, Deutsche Bank said that an agreement had been
reached to sell Maher Terminals USA, LLC, a container terminal
in Port Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Also, the London City's status as financial hub is at risk
from a Brexit vote, Deutsche Bank's chief executive told the
Financial Times.
CARREFOUR
World No 2 retailer Carrefour said on Friday that sales
growth accelerated in the first quarter, reflecting robust sales
in Brazil, Spain and Italy, and a lacklustre performance in
France, which suffered from tough year-ago
comparables.
THYSSENKRUPP
German daily Handelsblatt said the steelmaker could combine
its steel operations with either Tata Steel or Arcelor
Mittal, citing industry sources. Foreign players are
seen as having better chances of a combination than with
domestic players like Salzgitter, the paper said.
VOLKSWAGEN
European new car sales rose 5.7 percent last month, industry
data showed on Friday, despite a fall in sales for Volkswagen's
core brand and fewer trading days in March due to Easter.
BNP PARIBAS
The French bank has proposed a voluntary redundancy
programme for its 6,000-strong corporate and institutional bank
in France that could see up to 675 positions lost over the next
three years.
FAURECIA
French car parts maker Faurecia said its outlook in China
was to improve this year despite slower sales in the country in
the first quarter.
EDENRED
The French vouchers and prepaid cards group posted a 5.2
percent rise in first-quarter revenue on a like-for-like basis
and confirmed its 2016 growth target.
STMICROELECTRONICS
The board of Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics has
decided to replace its current chief executive Carlo Bozotti, a
source close to the matter told Reuters.
CREDIT SUISSE
Japan's securities watchdog will recommend as early as
Friday punishment of Credit Suisse for violations of the
country's financial instruments and exchange laws, a person with
direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The bank's chairman for the Americas region, Robert Shafir,
will leave the Credit Suisse in July, a spokeswoman said on
Thursday.
AIRBUS GROUP
U.S Delta Air Lines has not decided which planes to
acquire to renew its fleet of single-aisle jets, Chief Financial
Officer Paul Jacobson said, as various manufacturers appeared to
be vying for a deal.
HENNES & MAURITZ
The Swedish fashion retailer on Friday repeated an earlier
published March sales reading of a 2 percent rise in local
currencies.
Separately, an FSA filing showed H&M's chairman and biggest
owner Stefan Persson had further increased his stake in the
company. For more on the company, click on
DNB
The election committee of Norway's largest bank is
maintaining its recommendation that the board should be
reelected, despite the Panama Papers revelation that DNB helped
clients set up companies in the Seychelles, committee leader
Elbjoerg Loewer told news agency NTB.
BILFINGER
Bilfinger on Thursday confirmed it had held talks with
Thomas Blades and other potential candidates as the troubled
German engineering services group searches for a new chief
executive.
DRAEGERWERK
Draegerwerk on Thursday said currency headwinds and
restructuring costs led to a 63 percent drop in full-year
operating profit, forcing the German medical equipment maker to
lower its dividend and an accelerate cost cuts.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV, SABMILLER
Anheuser-Busch InBev will invest 1 billion rand
($69 million) to support small South African farmers as part of
concessions agreed with the government to secure regulatory
approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of SABMiller
, it said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)