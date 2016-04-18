UPDATE 1-Norway's giant wealth fund demands company tax transparency
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, called on Friday for companies around the world to be more transparent about their tax payments.
(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)
MILAN, April 18 Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 58 points lower, or 0.9 percent and Germany's DAX to open 79 points lower, or 0.8 percent.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian shares skid, crude tumbles after Doha deal fails > Apple, energy shares weigh on Wall St, but week shows gai > Nikkei tumbles as earthquake, strong yen reduce risk appetites > Weak data, risk-off trading push U.S. yields down > Commodity currencies hit hard, yen climbs after Doha disappoints > Safe-haven bids buoy gold as oil slides on failure to freeze output > London copper capped by oil weakness after Doha meet > Oil prices tumble after Saudi-Iran tensions sink output deal
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, called on Friday for companies around the world to be more transparent about their tax payments.
(Adds detail, comment and updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices soured on Friday as European markets woke up to the news of a U.S. air strike on Syria, fuelling a wave of derisking in assets across the board. Bonds, gold and the yen jumped in Asia, while stocks retreated, as investors fled to safe assets after the United States launched cruise missiles against an airbase in Syria, raising the risk of confrontatio
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, will ask corporations around the world to show more transparency regarding tax payments, it said on Friday.