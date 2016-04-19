(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
LONDON, April 19 European equities were expected
to set a new one-month high on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall
Street and in Asia, with a recovery in crude oil prices and some
encouraging company results seen supporting the market.
At 0655 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50,
Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's
FTSE were 0.2 to 0.5 percent.
Energy shares will be in focus after oil prices gained
following an oil worker strike in Kuwait that cut huge amounts
of crude out of the supply chain. The country's oil production
fell to just 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 2.8
million bpd usually.
On the company updates front, Roche reiterated that
it expects to achieve its full-year targets after sales during
the first three months of 2016 rose 4 percent, while Danone
said underlying first-quarter sales rose 3.5 percent,
beating expectations.
European technology companies will also be in focus after
International Business Machines, the world's largest
technology services company, reported its worst quarterly
revenue in 14 years, sending shares down nearly 5 percent in
extended trading.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 0.8 percent, after touching
its highest intraday levels since November, while Japan's Nikkei
stock index was up 3.7 percent, a day after it fell 3.4
percent as investors assessed the impact of earthquakes in
southwestern Japan's Kyushu on manufacturers' supply chains.
In the United States, the Dow Jones industrial average
climbed to a nine-month high on Monday as investors braced for a
flurry of quarterly earnings reports through the week.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index hit a
one-month high in the previous session before closing 0.4
percent higher at 1,355.26 points.
COMPANY NEWS
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker reiterated that it expects to achieve
its full-year targets after sales during the first three months
of 2016 rose 4 percent, beating analyst expectations. Shares
were seen opening up 1.5 percent in premarket indicators
at 0602 GMT.
RIO TINTO
The global miner cut its 2017 production guidance from its
Australian iron ore mines due to a delay in the rollout of its
autonomous transport technology, based on driverless trains.
AB FOODS :
Associated British Foods, owner of the Primark
clothing chain, maintained full-year guidance after it beat
forecasts with a 3 percent rise in first-half profit.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
The brewer, which is in the process of acquiring rival
SABMiller, said it accepted an offer from Japan's Asahi
Group for Peroni and a group of other SAB beer brands.
UBS
The Swiss bank went to trial in the United States on Monday
over $2.1 billion in losses that investors incurred on
mortgage-backed securities after the collapse of the U.S.
housing market.
ALLIANZ
A federal judge on Monday cleared the way for Pacific
Investment Management Co to pursue a California lawsuit accusing
American International Group Inc of causing big losses
by lying about its subprime mortgage exposure before its 2008
bailout.
L'OREAL
The French cosmetics company pledged to outperform the
market in 2016 and confirmed its ambition to achieve another
year of sales and profit growth after first-quarter sales rose
more than expected.
DANONE
The yoghurt maker said underlying first-quarter sales rose
3.5 percent, beating expectations and lifted by baby food sales
in Asia and strong demand for dairy products in North America.
PUBLICIS
The ad group reported higher first-quarter revenue on
Tuesday, helped by accounts won at the end of last year and
growth at digital business Sapient, and said it would complete
its reorganisation by the summer.
ZALANDO
Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer Zalando
saw sales growth slow in the first quarter after a blistering
2015, but said it had accelerated again since the Easter
holidays in late March, helping it reiterate its annual targets.
ASHMORE
Emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore said on
Tuesday that assets under management had risen by $1.9 billion
in the three months to end-March as market gains more than
offset further client outflows.
REMY COINTREAU
The French spirits group kept its target for full-year
current operating profit growth after cognac sales accelerated
in the fourth quarter, lifted by robust U.S. demand for brands
like 1738 Accord Royal cognac and improving trends in China.
TOMTOM
The Dutch navigation systems company on Tuesday reported
first-quarter growth at the automotive and digital mapping
licensing businesses that are widely seen as its future, while
its consumer GPS sales continued to shrink.
SANOFI
The drugmaker said it would invest 300 million euros to
expand a Belgian site specialised in making treatments for rare
diseases.
AKZO NOBEL
Dutch paint and industrial coatings firm Akzo Nobel narrowly
beat analyst expectations for the first quarter, reporting
operating profit before incidentals of 334 million euros ($378
million) despite a fall in sales.
EDF
The French government will discuss financing options for
state-controlled utility EDF this week ahead of an EDF board
meeting on Friday, but no decision is due about the company's
project to build nuclear reactors in Britain.
SIEMENS
The German engineering giant teamed up with French auto
supplier Valeo to make engines for electric and hybrid
cars, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.
STEEL
The European Union should consider allowing member states to
subsidise their steel industries, which are suffering from a
collapse in prices and carbon regulation, European Commissioner
Elzbieta Bienkowska told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen's management board should volunteer to cut their
bonus payments, the company's powerful labour chief Bernd
Osterloh told German daily Handelsblatt.
BILFINGER
Bilfinger has agreed to sell part of its Power unit - Helmut
Mauell GmbH, which has been the subject of compliance complaints
- back to its previous owners, it said, confirming a report in
Tuesday's Handelsblatt. Mauell has around 400 staff and made
sales of 40 million euros ($45.3 million) in 2015, Handelsblatt
said.
EVONIK
The chemicals group plans to appoint strategy chief
Christian Kullmann to succeed Chief Executive Klaus Engel, daily
Rheinische Post reported on Tuesday, citing political sources.
METRO
Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch underlined in an interview
with Sueddeutsche Zeitung the importance of cutting costs at
hypermarket chain Real. "We want to invest. But we need
competitive costs. Otherwise this won't work," he said.
EVOTEC
The biotech company announced a five-year agreement to
manage the compound collection of Pierre Fabre Laboratories,
France's second-largest private pharma group, at its compound
management facility in Toulouse.
AXA
The company unveiled a joint venture in Africa with Lloyd's
of London insurer Chaucer in a bid to enter the "growing and
profitable" specialty insurance market covering a range of
political, energy and infrastructure risk.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)