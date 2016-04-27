(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market
LONDON, April 27 European equity futures fell on Wednesday, with
several leading banks posting a fall in profits, while technology stocks may
come under pressure after Apple reported its first-ever decline in
iPhone sales.
Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX France's
and Britain's FTSE were all down between 0.2-0.3 percent.
On Tuesday, Apple posted its first-ever decline in iPhone sales and its
first revenue drop in 13 years as the company credited with inventing the
smartphone struggles with an increasingly saturated market.
The company's sales dropped by more than a quarter in China, its most
important market after the United States, and it also forecast another
disappointing quarter for global revenues.
In the banking sector, Barclays, Santander and SEB
all reported lower profits.
Investors will also be focusing on a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in
the day.
While the Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady, it could also take
a more upbeat view on the economy, keeping the way open for future rate
rises.
COMPANY NEWS:
ADIDAS :
German sporting goods group Adidas hiked its guidance for 2016 as
it reported a 35 percent jump in first-quarter operating profit, citing strong
brand momentum.
BARCLAYS :
Barclays reported a worse than expected 33 percent slump in pretax
profits for the first three months of the year, as the lender followed its U.S.
peers in reporting falling investment banking revenues in a weak global market
environment.
DELHAIZE :
Belgian supermarket group Delhaize reported on Wednesday a
stronger-than-expected operating profit in the first quarter, driven by lower
costs and strong sales growth in Southeastern Europe.
DEUTSCHE BANK :
Deutsche Bank's co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen said
Germany's biggest bank aimed to close its major legal disputes by the end of the
year, according to comments he made to a German newspaper.
KION :
German forklift truck maker Kion said its first-quarter operating
profit rose to 98.6 million euros ($111.4 million) thanks to sustained demand
for its forklift trucks and warehouse services business in Europe.
NESTLE :
Nestle has struck a deal with Britain's R&R Ice Cream to form a
joint venture that will sell ice cream and frozen food in over 20 countries, its
latest attempt to adapt to a changing and more competitive packaged food market.
NORDEA :
Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, reported
first-quarter operating profit that missed forecasts on Wednesday as its core
net interest income landed below expectations.
NORSK HYDRO :
Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, said
the global primary metal market was largely balanced this year as it reported
operating earnings above forecasts for the first quarter on Wednesday.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN :
Carmaker Peugeot posted Q1 revenues of 13 billion euros.
SANTANDER :
Banco Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, on Wednesday posted
a 4.9 percent fall in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, hit by a
deepening recession in Brazil, its second biggest market.
SEB :
Swedish banking group SEB reported first-quarter underlying
operating profit below expectations on Wednesday as low corporate customer
activity hit earnings.
STATOIL :
Norwegian oil major Statoil reported adjusted operating earnings
above forecasts for the first quarter on Wednesday and maintained its outlook
and quarterly dividend.
STMICROELECTRONIC:
Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics reported first-quarter
results in line with expectations on Wednesday, helped by a good performance
from its automotive division.
