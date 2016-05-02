(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
LONDON May 2 European equities were expected to
open higher on Monday, with a sharp decline in the previous
session seen prompting some investors to look for bargains.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.5 percent
higher by 0655 GMT.
On Friday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell
2.2 percent. The index is down more than 6 percent so far this
year.
Trading volumes are expected to be thin as the UK market is
closed for a public holiday.
COMPANY NEWS
VOLKSWAGEN
Germany's finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has criticised
Volkswagen's board for not waiving bonuses.
The car maker has hiked its marketing spending in Germany by
roughly half to 71.4 million euros in the first quarter, weekly
Automobilwoche reported, quoting figures from market researcher
Nielson.
DAIMLER
The car maker has hired Deloitte to help with an internal
investigation on its diesel-engine emissions, a company
spokesman said. The probe had been requested by the U.S.
Department of Justice.
SOLARWORLD
The company said its first quarter revenue rose to 212.6
million euros ($243.55 million) from 149.1 million euros in the
firs t three months of 2015.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it has signed a deal
to sell its payments units Setefi and Intesa Sanpaolo Card to
private equity firms Advent, Bain Capital and Clessidra in a
deal worth 1.035 billion euros ($1.2 billion).
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank has "serious" and "systemic" failings in its
controls against money laundering, terrorist financing and
sanctions, according to a confidential letter by the FCA, the
Financial Times reported.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE, LSE
Deutsche Boerse has retracted comments by two senior
executives about its planned $30 billion merger with LSE Group
at the request of the British takeover authority.
London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse may have to
delay a vote on their proposed merger until after Britain's EU
referendum, handing more time to Intercontinental Exchange
to decide whether to make a counter-bid for the British
bourse.
ADP
The impact of the Paris attacks on tourism and the
appreciation of the euro hit revenue from airside shops at the
French capital's airports in the first quarter, the operator of
Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports said. It predicted a
recovery in retail business in the second half.
VODAFONE
British telecoms operator Vodafone has picked Bank of
America Merrill Lynch (BofA), Kotak Investment Banking and UBS
as joint global coordinators of its Indian unit's IPO, people
familiar with the matter said, kicking off its long-awaited
listing plan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Google and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV are close to
agreeing on a partnership that could break boundaries between
Silicon Valley and the auto industry in the race to develop
self-driving cars, people familiar with the discussions said on
Friday.
FRESENIUS
Fresenius is among bidders for Pfizer's pumps and devices
business, which it acquired in last year's purchase of Hospira,
according to a Bloomberg report.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
The German healthcare group has pulled out of the bidding
for Capvest-owned Irish clinic chain Mater Private, Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung reported.
LINDE
CEO Wolfgang Buechele does not expect another profit warning
despite easing of global economic outlooks, Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported.
RWE
The German city Dortmund is mulling investing into RWE's
planned spin-off for renewables, grids and distribution,
potentially together with other financiers, mayor Ullrich Sierau
told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.
ADLER
Swiss fashion retailer Charles Voegele held
unsuccessful merger talks in recent months with German peer
Adler Modemaerkte, Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag
reported.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The airline's board appointed Jean-Marc Janaillac as the
Franco-Dutch airline group's new chief executive following the
resignation of Alexandre de Juniac. Frederic Gagey will stay on
as head of Air France, a spokeswoman said.
RENAULT
The carmaker stuck by its decision to pay Carlos Ghosn 7.2
million euros for 2015, defying a shareholder vote against the
chief executive's package on Friday.
AIRBUS
Airbus Helicopters said all commercial passenger flights of
helicopters similar to the Super Puma that crashed off Norway on
Friday have been suspended.
PHILIPS
The company is disappointed with the offers it has received
for its lighting unit and is leaning instead towards a stock
market listing for the business, Bloomberg reported.
CARS
French new car registrations rose 7.1 percent year-on-year
in April, with foreign carmakers' figures up 8.8 percent and
domestic ones up 5.7 percent, the CCFA automobile association
said.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)