LONDON May 10 European shares were set to open
higher on Tuesday, building on the previous session's gains,
with a recovery in metals prices a day after heavy losses seen
supporting miners, while some companies were seen up after their
results.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's
DAX, France's CAC and Britain's
FTSE were 0.6 to 0.9 percent higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.5
percent to 1,309.10 points in the previous session, although it
remains down 9 percent so far in 2016.
Earnings reports were mixed, with salt and fertiliser
supplier K+S reporting a smaller-than-expected drop
in quarterly operating profit and reiterating its guidance,
while Adecco said that modest revenue growth continued
in the first quarter.
However, Credit Suisse saw tough market conditions
continuing at least through the second quarter and Thyssenkrupp
cut its full-year forecasts on a drop in prices for
materials.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, 68 percent of
European companies have announced results so far, of which 60
percent have met or beaten analysts' forecasts.
COMPANY NEWS
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse sees tough market conditions continuing at
least through the second quarter, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday
after kicking off 2016 with its first loss since 2008.
THYSSENKRUPP
German industrial group Thyssenkrupp cut its full-year
forecasts on a drop in prices for materials including steel that
it said were sharper and longer-lasting than it had expected.
NOKIA
The Finnish company's net sales fell more than expected in
the first quarter as it warned that earnings in its mainstay
business would decline this year due to slowing demand in China.
In its first unified earnings report since taking control of
rival Alcatel-Lucent in January, Nokia also nudged up its
cost-cutting target for the merger.
PANDORA
Danish jewellery maker Pandora reported a bigger than
expected rise in first-quarter operating profit on strong sales
growth and raised its full-year forecast.
EASYJET
British low-cost carrier easyJet swung to a half-year loss
due to a fall in travel demand on security concerns linked to
attacks on European capitals, flight cancellations in Egypt and
air traffic control strikes in France.
K+S
Salt and fertiliser supplier K+S reported a
smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly operating profit and
reiterated its guidance for the rest of the year.
ING GROUP
The Netherlands' largest financial services company reported
lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, blaming
higher "regulatory costs."
MUNICH RE
German reinsurer Munich Re said it expected net profit this
year to come in at 2.3 billion euros ($2.62 billion), the bottom
of its previous guidance, following a weak first quarter.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
The oil major has restarted production at a reduced rate at
its Albian oil sands mining operation in Alberta, it said on
Monday, even as many energy companies remain offline after a
major wildfire ravaged the area.
ADECCO
The world's biggest staffing group said modest revenue
growth continued in the first quarter, even as bank holidays
took a chunk out of earnings.
AURUBIS
Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis confirmed quarterly
earnings were down on the year but above analyst expectations
and repeated its positive earnings outlook for the full
financial year.
SANOFI
U.S. cancer drug maker Medivation Inc has decided
to explore a sale following a $9.3 billion acquisition offer
from France's Sanofi and interest from other companies, people
familiar with the matter said.
NATIXIS
The bank said it was looking at ways to boost efficiency as
it reported a 30 percent fall in first-quarter net income.
NORDEX
Germany's Nordex posted better-than-expected first-quarter
sales, helped by its production and installation business amid
demand for wind turbines in Europe and the United States.
TOTAL
The French oil and gas major plans to sell specialty
chemicals and equipment division Atotech, its chief executive
told French daily Le Figaro.
COMMERZBANK
Frankfurt prosecutors have started investigating the lender
over an equity trading strategy known as "dividend stripping",
Sueddeutsche Zeitung and the WDR and NDR broadcasting networks
reported on Monday. Commerzbank declined comment.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Germany's biggest lender may have informed the public too
late about the departure of its chief executive last year, a
spokesman for German financial watchdog Bafin said on Monday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade
Commission have asked mobile phone carriers and manufacturers to
explain how they release security updates amid mounting concerns
over security vulnerabilities, the U.S. agencies said on Monday.
EIFFAGE
The construction company said first-quarter revenue fell 1.7
percent, confirming its guidance for a slight decline in sales
for the full year.
FERROVIAL
Spanish construction firm Ferrovial is weighing canceling
its plans to bid jointly with cash-strapped local builder ICA
for a contract to build a $3.5 billion terminal building for
Mexico City's new airport, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
INDRA
Spanish technology and defence company Indra
announced on Monday it booked a profit of 11.8 million euros in
the first quarter from a loss of 19.6 million euros a year
ago.
ENDESA
Spanish power company Endesa reported on Monday a
net profit of 342 million euros in the first quarter versus 435
million euros last year.
PHILIPS
Philips' decision to float its lighting business will offer
investors a radical alternative to its closest independent
competitor in the lucrative illumination market, Osram Licht
OSRn.DE, itself spun off by SiemensSIEGn.DE three years ago.
