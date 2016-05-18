(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market
reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report)
LONDON May 18 European stocks were seen opening lower on
Wednesday, tracking losses on Asian and U.S. equity markets that were caused by
renewed expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise rates later this
year.
Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open
down by 20 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by
51 points, or 0.5 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down by 15
points, or 0.4 percent lower.
On Tuesday, data showed that U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest
increase in more than three years in April, pointing to a steady inflation
build-up that could give the Federal Reserve ammunition to raise interest rates
later this year.
A U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker also said on Tuesday that he would push
for an interest rate hike in June or July while two others still saw up to three
rate increases this year, leaving the door open to a change in monetary policy
relatively soon, and that backdrop hit the Wall Street stock market.
COMPANY NEWS:
AEROPORTS DE PARIS:
The Paris airport operator said passenger traffic was up 4.1 percent in
April.
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP:
Qatar Airways has raised its stake in British Airways-owner International
Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) to 15.01 percent and may consider
acquiring more of the company over time, the airline said Tuesday.
KUKA:
Chinese home appliances maker Midea Group on Wednesday made an
offer of 115 euros per share for German industrial robot maker Kuka AG
.
SAP:
United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest package delivery
company, said on Wednesday it will expand the 3D printing services provided
through its UPS Stores to create an on-demand manufacturing network starting
this summer. Atlanta-based UPS and SAP SE also announced a partnership
in which Europe's largest software company will provide supply chain solutions
to help manufacturers get products to market more quickly and at a lower cost.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Revived U.S. rate hike views weigh on Asian shares; oil up
> US STOCKS-Wall St sells off amid Fed rate hike jitters
> Nikkei reverses course, falls on stronger yen
> TREASURIES-Short-dated yields near 3-week high as data opens door to rate
hike
> FOREX-Yen gains after upbeat Japan GDP pares stimulus bets
> METALS-London copper slips as dollar stays strong on US rate hike view
> Oil prices remain near 2016 highs on global supply disruptions
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market
reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London
time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market
reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching
research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short
opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email
mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)