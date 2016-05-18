(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON May 18 European stocks were seen opening lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Asian and U.S. equity markets that were caused by renewed expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise rates later this year.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 20 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by 51 points, or 0.5 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down by 15 points, or 0.4 percent lower.

On Tuesday, data showed that U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in more than three years in April, pointing to a steady inflation build-up that could give the Federal Reserve ammunition to raise interest rates later this year.

A U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker also said on Tuesday that he would push for an interest rate hike in June or July while two others still saw up to three rate increases this year, leaving the door open to a change in monetary policy relatively soon, and that backdrop hit the Wall Street stock market.

COMPANY NEWS:

AEROPORTS DE PARIS:

The Paris airport operator said passenger traffic was up 4.1 percent in April.

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP:

Qatar Airways has raised its stake in British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) to 15.01 percent and may consider acquiring more of the company over time, the airline said Tuesday.

KUKA:

Chinese home appliances maker Midea Group on Wednesday made an offer of 115 euros per share for German industrial robot maker Kuka AG .

SAP:

United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest package delivery company, said on Wednesday it will expand the 3D printing services provided through its UPS Stores to create an on-demand manufacturing network starting this summer. Atlanta-based UPS and SAP SE also announced a partnership in which Europe's largest software company will provide supply chain solutions to help manufacturers get products to market more quickly and at a lower cost.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)