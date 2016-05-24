(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON May 24 European stocks were seen opening lower on Tuesday, tracking losses on Asian and U.S. markets as investors worried about the possibility of a U.S. interest rate increase in coming weeks.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 20 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by 24 points, or 0.2 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down by 17 points or 0.4 percent lower.

A string of comments in recent weeks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials and minutes of the last Fed meeting have put a U.S. possible rate hike firmly on the table for June or July, impacting global equity markets. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 10-week lows; dollar bounces on Fed rate view > US STOCKS-Wall Street dips; Apple gain fails to offset rate worries > Nikkei slides on yen worries as investors brace for U.S. data > TREASURIES-Short-dated U.S. yields tick higher on rate-hike bets > FOREX-Risk aversion shores up yen, commodity currencies sag on declining oil > METALS-Copper sits near three-month lows as dollar holds strong > Oil prices fall as dollar gains, but possible stock drawdown supports

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)