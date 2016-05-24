(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON May 24 European equity futures fell on Tuesday, tracking losses on Asian and U.S. markets as investors worried about the possibility of a U.S. interest rate increase in coming weeks.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were all down by between 0.4-0.6 percent.

A string of comments in recent weeks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials and minutes of the last Fed meeting have put a U.S. possible rate hike firmly on the table for June or July, impacting global equity markets.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.5 percent on Monday.

COMPANY NEWS:

BANKS:

Revenue at the world's 12 largest investment banks fell 25 percent in the first quarter from a year ago as economic uncertainty and investor caution led to the slowest start since the financial crisis, a survey showed on Tuesday.

BSI:

Singapore's central bank on Tuesday ordered BSI's operations in the city-state to close down as Switzerland opened criminal proceedings against the private bank based on its investigation into transactions by Malaysia's troubled state fund, 1MDB.

HENKEL/UNILEVER/L'OREAL:

Unilever NV, Henkel & Co KgaA AG, L'Oréal SA and other companies have submitted first-round bids in the auction for OGX shampoo maker Vogue International LLC, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

SEB:

Household equipment manufacturer SEB said it had agreed to buy WMF, a German maker of coffee machines and silverware, from KKR in a deal worth 1.59 billion euros including debt.

TOTAL:

Oil sector workers of French CGT and FO unions voted on Monday to begin a strike at Exxon Mobil's 240,000 barrels-per-day Port Jerome refinery in northern France, the unions said in a joint statement.

UNICREDIT:

UniCredit is set to formally start the search for a new chief executive on Tuesday in a move expected to lead to a broader shake-up of the Italian bank and possibly a multi-billion euro capital increase, several sources said.

VERSACE:

Italian fashion house Versace named the former head of British brand Alexander McQueen as its new chief executive, in an unexpected move ahead of a planned stock market listing against a backdrop of slowing luxury industry growth.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)