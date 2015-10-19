LONDON, Oct 19 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open about 4 points lower, or down 0.06 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 12 to 13 points, or as much as 0.13 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 4 to 6 points, or as much as 0.13 percent, on Monday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,033.11 0.46 % 9.25 NIKKEI 18129.91 -0.89 % -161.89 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 429.58 -0.09 % -0.37 EUR/USD 1.137 0.21 % 0.0024 USD/JPY 119.30 -0.1 % -0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.028 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.553 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,172.63 -0.36 % -$4.27 US CRUDE $47.00 -0.55 % -0.26 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)