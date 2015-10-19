(Updates futures prices, adds company news) LONDON, Oct 19 European shares headed for a slightly weaker open on Monday after data showed China's economic growth dipped below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis. Commodity stocks will be in focus as prices of metals and crude oil fell after China, the world's second-largest economy and the biggest metals consumer, grew 6.9 percent between July and September from a year ago, against forecasts of a 6.8 percent rise. Futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were down between 0.1 and 0.2 percent by 0648 GMT. European shares closed at their highest level in five weeks in the previous session. On the M&A front, shares in Germany's Wincor Nixdorf are expected to surge more than 20 percent as U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold has agreed to buy the company for 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion). French food group Danone posted a higher-than-expected 4.6 percent underlying rise in third-quarter sales, driven by strong baby food sales and as its core dairy division returned to positive growth. German retailer Metro said it was optimistic for the Christmas trading period after like-for-like sales rose 1.3 percent in the final quarter of its fiscal year. In Switzerland, the anti-immigration Swiss People's Party (SVP) won the biggest share of the vote in Sunday's national parliamentary election, keeping pressure on Bern to introduce quotas on people moving from the European Union. COMPANY NEWS WINCOR NIXDORF U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold has agreed to buy Germany's Wincor Nixdorf for 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion), the companies said on Saturday. Diebold is offering 52.50 euros per share in cash and stock. DEUTSCHE BANK The lender is splitting its investment bank into two separate units and is removing three of its eight top executives as part of a broad strategic overhaul. The bank will pay $120 million as part of a settlement resolving investor claims that several banks conspired to fix prices and limit competition in the market for credit default swaps. Bafin will finish its report on Deutsche Bank's manipulations of Libor interest rates in the foreseeable future, president Felix Hufeld told Boersen-Zeitung. DANONE French food group Danone posted a higher-than-expected 4.6 percent underlying rise in third-quarter sales on Monday, driven by strong baby food sales and as its core dairy division returned to positive growth. METRO German retailer Metro AG said it was optimistic for the Christmas trading period after like-for-like sales rose 1.3 percent in the final quarter of its fiscal year. AIR FRANCE-KLM Air France will cut less than a third of the 2,900 job cuts it proposed in a 2016/17 plan that triggered clashes with some staff, the chief executive of parent company Air France-KLM said. ITV Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster said it had agreed to buy the TV business of Northern Irish network partner UTV for 100 million pounds ($154 million) in cash. VOLKSWAGEN The car maker is considering a reduction in temporary workers as part of its efforts to offset the cost of the emissions scandal, the works council said on Saturday. Porsche SE has picked Hans Dieter Poetsch to succeed Winterkorn as CEO. OMV Austria's OMV has revised its oil price assumptions for the coming years and will take special charges in the third quarter of around 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in its upstream business, the energy group said on Monday. SHIRE The drugmaker still hopes to launch its new dry eye drug lifitegrast next year, despite a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration not to approve it based on current data, the firm's chief executive said on Monday. EDF The French utility's chief executive said it hopes to announce a deal with Chinese investors to build a nuclear plant at Hinkley Point, in Britain, in the coming days. BAYER Bayer is interested in acquisitions and partnerships in crop science after the partial disposal of its plastics business increased the German group's firepower, Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told the Financial Times. ADIDAS Germany's Football Association (DFB) said on Friday it was investigating a 6.7-million-euro ($7.61-million) payment from the country's 2006 World Cup organising committee to Adidas-sponsored FIFA that may not have been used as intended. BMW The car maker is planning to integrate Apple's CarPlay and Google's Android Auto technology for smartphone usage over car dashboard displays, bowing to customers' demands after earlier rejecting a such move over data security concerns, Automobilwoche reported. UBS The Swiss bank laid off a number of employees at its Puerto Rico arm last week as it shrinks its business further in the U.S. territory. SYNGENTA A number of disgruntled Syngenta shareholders have set up an investor group in an effort to push for change at the Swiss agricultural chemicals group. TAG IMMOBILIEN The property group currently does not view itself as a big consolidator of the German real estate industry, CFO Martin Thiel told Euro am Sonntag. The refugee crisis is opening up opportunities for the company, and several hundred flats will be let to refugees until year-end, he added. AIR LIQUIDE The industrial gases company said it signed a new contract with ITER-India for the design and manufacture of 19 cryogenic lines for the ITER project. This latest contract brings to around 250 million euros the total amount signed by Air Liquide for the ITER project. CHRISTIAN DIOR The luxury group said first-quarter revenue rose 7 percent on an organic basis to 9.05 billion euros. DIAGEO Shares in Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd jumped to a record on Monday as investors cheered its $552 million purchase of most of Diageo's U.S. and British wine operations, along with plans to issue shares to fund the offer. BOIRON The homeopathy company posted a 2.4 percent drop in third-quarter revenue to 168 million euros and said full-year operating income may not reach the same level as last year. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,033.11 0.46 % 9.25 NIKKEI 18129.91 -0.89 % -161.89 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 429.58 -0.09 % -0.37 EUR/USD 1.137 0.21 % 0.0024 USD/JPY 119.30 -0.1 % -0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.028 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.553 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,172.63 -0.36 % -$4.27 US CRUDE $47.00 -0.55 % -0.26 > Asia stocks near 2-mth highs, China GDP calms hard-landing fears > Wall St closes up, registers third week of gains > Nikkei pares early losses as nervous investors digest China data > Yields edge higher on revised U.S. industrial data > Dollar firm on Fed hike prospects, Aussie inches up after China GDP > Gold dips as U.S. data boosts rate hike prospects > METALS-London copper slips to near one-week low as China growth dims > Oil prices slip as China Q3 GDP growth falls (Reporting by Atul Prakash)