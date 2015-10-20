LONDON, Oct 20 European stocks were seen opening flat on Tuesday. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 1-2 points, or flat in percentage terms. Germany's DAX was seen opening down by 4-7 points, flat to down by 0.1 percent, while France's CAC was also seen down by 1-2 points, again flat in percentage terms. On the macroeconomic front, German producer prices data and euro zone current account data is due out later in the day, along with some U.S. construction data. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0508 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,033.66 0.03 % 0.55 NIKKEI 18,207.99 0.42 % 76.76 EUR/USD 1.1329 0.04 % 0.0005 USD/JPY 119.48 0 % 0.0000 10-YR US TSY 2.016 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 0.559 -- -0.01 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,168.40 -0.16 % -$1.90 US CRUDE $46.11 0.48 % 0.22 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips as commodities languish, Canada vote weighs on loonie > US STOCKS-Wall St near flat; energy shares weigh while tech helps > Nikkei up slightly in cautious trade before key central bank meetings > TREASURIES-U.S. long-rated debt yields rise as Chinese data soothe > FOREX-Euro takes back some ground lost to dollar ahead of ECB > PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses to 4th day on US rate hike uncertainty > METALS-London copper steady as China demand headwinds drag > Oil prices nudge up on short-covering; glut, economy concerns persist (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)