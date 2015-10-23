* Adds company news items
LONDON, Oct 23 European equity futures rose on Friday, extending
a rally from the previous session that was caused by signs of further monetary
support in future from the European Central Bank (ECB).
Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.9
percent. Germany's DAX futures climbed 1.1 percent, France's CAC futures
rose 0.9 percent while Britain's FTSE 100 futures advanced 0.4
percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 2.1 percent on
Thursday, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
climbed 2.5 percent after the ECB decided to stick with its monetary support
programme and reassess in December whether further measures might be needed.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0609 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,052.51 1.66 % 33.57
NIKKEI 18,825.30 2.11 % 389.43
EUR/USD 1.1106 0 % 0.0000
USD/JPY 120.62 -0.03 % -0.0400
10-YR US TSY 2.025 -- 0.00
YLD
10-YR BUND 0.499 -- 0.00
YLD
SPOT GOLD $1,169.11 0.3 % $3.46
US CRUDE $45.52 0.31 % 0.14
COMPANY NEWS:
CABLE & WIRELESS /LIBERTY GLOBAL :
Liberty Global Plc is in talks with Cable & Wireless
Communications Plc about a potential deal to unite two companies backed
by billionaire cable pioneer John Malone and extend Liberty's reach in the
Caribbean.
CAIXABANK:
Spain's Caixabank posted a 26 percent rise in third-quarter net
profit on Friday, though lending margins came under pressure despite a string of
acquisitions that have helped to boost customer numbers.
CREDIT SUISSE :
Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would give up its role as a primary dealer
in all European government bond markets to help meet tougher Swiss financial
regulations outlined a day earlier.
ERICSSON :
Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson posted
third-quarter sales and operating profit below market expectations on Friday,
weighed down by its key networks unit.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE :
The dialysis specialist is acquiring Israel-based peer Nephromor for about
350 million shekel ($90.15 million), Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported,
citing industry sources. FMC confirmed to FAZ that it was in talks to buy
dialysis centres in Israel, declining to disclose the price.
KERING :
Kering's flagship luxury brand Gucci posted a 0.4 percent drop in
third-quarter comparable sales in the third quarter, in line with expectations,
as a surge in tourist shopping in Western Europe and Japan outweighed weakness
in China.
MAERSK :
A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday it downgraded its profit
outlook for 2015 by $0.6 billion to an underlying result of around $3.4 billion.
POSTE ITALIANE:
Italy is set to raise up to 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) from a stock
market listing of state-owned post office operator Poste Italiane, sources close
to the matter said on Thursday.
VOLKSWAGEN :
Volkswagen is looking into whether more vehicles contain
software capable of cheating diesel emissions tests, it said on Thursday,
potentially increasing the cost and disruption of a scandal that has rocked
Europe's biggest carmaker.
VOLVO :
Sweden's Volvo forecast another year of growth in the European
heavy-duty truck market but slowing or flat sales in most other major markets
next year, while sweeping cost cuts drove a bigger than expected rise in
third-quarter core profit.
WILLIAM HILL :
Britain's biggest bookmaker William Hill Plc said it expected
full-year operating profit to be near the lower end of analysts' expectations
after a weak third quarter.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)