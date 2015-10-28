(Adds company news)
LONDON Oct 28 European shares were set to open steady on
Wednesday as investors digested a flurry of earnings reports ahead of a Federal
Reserve policy decision later in the day.
Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and Britain's FTSE 100 were 0.1 percent lower to 0.3 percent
higher.
Beverage firms are set to be in focus after Heineken reported
strong sales growth in the Americas and Europe, while fellow brewer SABMiller
extended the deadline for suitor AB InBev to make a formal
offer for the firm.
Among earnings disappointments, Norway's Statoil posted a
third-quarter operating profit below market forecasts and said it has cut its
capital spending for this year by another $1 billion as the oil industry
struggles with low crude prices.
With a quarter of STOXX Europe 600 companies having reported
results, 59 percent have beaten or met expectations, Thomson Reuters Starmine
data showed.
The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged after
European markets close on Wednesday, and may struggle to convince skeptical
investors it can tighten monetary policy before the end of the year in the face
of U.S. and global economic headwinds.
"October's FOMC statement is likely to include dovish tweaks to the
descriptions of payrolls and activity," strategists at BNP Paribas said in a
note.
"We expect no clear signal about the timing of interest-rate 'lift-off'."
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed 1 percent lower on Tuesday, edging
further away from two-month highs hit late last week.
COMPANY NEWS
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Lloyds Banking Group has taken another 500
million pounds ($765 million) charge to compensate customers mis-sold loan
insurance, taking its total bill to 13.9 billion pounds, more than double any
other bank.
BARCLAYS - Barclays Plc has appointed James 'Jes' Staley as its new
chief executive and said the former JPMorgan investment bank boss will take the
helm of the British bank at the start of December.
SABMILLER - Brewer SABMiller Plc has extended the deadline for rival
Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal $100 billion-plus takeover offer
by a week.
BT - Britain on Wednesday provisionally cleared BT's deal to buy
mobile operator EE in a 12.5 billion pound ($19 billion)tie
up that will create the country's leading player in broadband, fixed line and
mobile.
ANTOFAGASTA - Chile's Antofagasta Plc on Wednesday cut its
full-year production forecast as the copper producer posted steady output in the
third quarter versus the second.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
British American Tobacco, the world's No. 2 cigarette company, reported a
6.5 percent decline in revenue for the first nine months of the year, hurt by
currency fluctuations and declines in smoking rates.
NEXT PLC
British clothing retailer Next posted third-quarter sales in line with
previous guidance and left full-year forecasts broadly unchanged.
STANDARD LIFE
British insurer and asset manager Standard Life saw net inflows of 2.4
billion pounds ($3.67 billion) in the third quarter, the firm said on Wednesday,
beating analysts' expectations.
MEGGITT PLC
British engineering firm Meggitt said its full-year underlying operating
profit would be "meaningfully" below forecasts due to weak demand in its energy
division, prompting the group to look for further job cuts.
TRINITY MIRROR PLC
Newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror Plc said it would buy the shares it does
not own in rival Local World Holdings Ltd in a deal that values the company at
220 million pounds ($337 million).
LINDE
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The world's biggest industrial gases company by sales reported quarterly
adjusted core profit slightly below expectations as its engineering division
continued to suffer from a weak order book due to the low oil price.
VONTOBEL
The Swiss bank expects to post a better result in 2015 than the year before,
it said in a third-quarter business update on Wednesday, and is open to making
more buys to boost its private banking and asset management arms.
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil major posted a third-quarter adjusted operating profit
lower than forecasts and said it would cut its capital expenditure for 2015 by
another $1 billion as the oil industry struggles on with low crude prices.
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms firm reported third-quarter core earnings above
expectations but still revised down its full year revenue and margin guidance
due to a failed merger in Denmark.
SOFTWARE AG
The company reported its third-quarter net profit rose to 44.8 million euros
from 30.4 million. It had already published preliminary figures on Oct. 13 and
raised its full-year guidance.
LVMH
The world's biggest luxury group appointed Anish Melwani to head operations
in North America, starting Jan. 4.
SKANSKA
The biggest construction group in the Nordic region said third-quarter order
bookings were 33.9 billion Swedish crowns, above a mean forecast of 32.8 billion
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
DSV
The Danish transport and logistic group posted a bigger-than-expected rise
in third quarter operation profit before special items and raised its full-year
profit guidance.
REE
Red Electrica said net profit rose to 448.8 million euros in the first nine
months of the year from 414.8 million euros a year earlier.
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO
Europe's largest commercial real estate company said nine-month sales rose
2.1 percent to 1.43 billion euros and confirmed its full-year guidance.
TECHNIP
The oil services company said it won a contract to supply its proprietary
ethylene technology and PDP to PTTGC America LLC (PTTGCA), a subsidiary of
Thailand's PTT Global Chemical, for a 1,000 KTA grassroots ethane cracker to be
located in Belmont County, Ohio.
SOCIETE GENERALE, CREDIT AGRICOLE
Europe's biggest asset manager Amundi said its net income fell 15 percent in
the third quarter and assets under management declined, hit by market turbulence
due to worries about the global impact of a Chinese economic
slowdown.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE GfK Consumer Sentiment
0700 DE Import Prices
0745 FR Consumer Confidence
0900 IT Business, Consumer confidence
1100 US Mortgage data
1230 US Adv Goods Trade balance
1800 US Fed Funds Target Rate
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)