MILAN Oct 30 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 12-21 points higher, or around 0.2-0.3 percent, Germany's
DAX to open 49-61 points higher, or around 0.4-0.6 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to open 15-22 points higher, or around 0.3-0.4 percent.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Asian shares edge up, Nikkei gyrates as BOJ holds steady
> Wall St slips on tech results, chances of Fed hike
> Nikkei hits more than 2-month high after market digests BOJ decision
> U.S. bond prices tumble on GDP data, corporate supply
> Dollar steadies vs yen as Japan budget report lifts risk appetite
> Gold eyes worst week in two months on US rate hike view
> Copper eyes flat month in October, China in focus
> Crude oil falls after U.S. growth figures disappoint