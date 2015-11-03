LONDON Nov 3 European stocks were seen opening higher on Tuesday, building on momentum from the previous session that was driven by solid regional economic data and expectations of monetary support from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by between 25-33 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent higher.

Germany's DAX was seen up by 18-28 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 14-17 points, or 0.3-0.4 percent higher.

European shares had a positive start to the week on Monday after business surveys (PMIs) from around the euro zone beat expectations, while Commerzbank's better-than-expected results brightened a mixed picture for earnings season.

Traders also noted supportive comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) after its president, Mario Draghi, said in an interview over the weekend that it was ready to do what it takes to keep its medium-term inflation target on course.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)