LONDON Nov 3 European stocks were seen opening higher on Tuesday, building on momentum from the previous session that was driven by solid regional economic data and expectations of monetary support from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by between 25-33 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent higher.

Germany's DAX was seen up by 18-28 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 14-17 points, or 0.3-0.4 percent higher.

European shares had a positive start to the week on Monday after business surveys (PMIs) from around the euro zone beat expectations, while Commerzbank's better-than-expected results brightened a mixed picture for earnings season.

Traders also noted supportive comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) after its president, Mario Draghi, said in an interview over the weekend that it was ready to do what it takes to keep its medium-term inflation target on course.

Volkswagen shares could come under pressure after U.S environmental regulators said late on Monday that VW used devices to cheat air pollution tests in diesel luxury vehicles.

COMPANY NEWS:

STANDARD CHARTERED :

Standard Chartered Plc announced plans on Tuesday to raise $5.1 billion in new capital via a rights issue, as well as new goals for cost cutting and core capital ratio as new Chief Executive Bill Winters set out his strategy for the lender.

UBS :

UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, on Tuesday posted a bigger than expected year-on-year rise in third-quarter net profit.

VOLKSWAGEN :

Volkswagen used devices to cheat air pollution tests in diesel luxury vehicles, U.S. environmental regulators said on Monday, in a new blow to the automaker already reeling from similar allegations regarding millions of smaller diesel engines.

SANOFI :

Sanofi and BioNTech said they signed a collaboration and licence agreement to discover and develop up to five cancer immunotherapies, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

BARCLAYS :

Barclays Plc agreed to pay $94 million to settle U.S. antitrust litigation in which investors accused 11 banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor) and related derivatives.

KLOECKNER :

German steel distributor Kloeckner swung to a net loss in the third quarter thanks to pressure from cheap imports and slow demand in anticipation of a further fall prices in as well as a collapse in prices for scrap.

VONOVIA :

Property group Vonovia raised its earnings guidance for the year after its key operating profit more than doubled to 432 million euros ($476 million) in the first nine months, helped by the quick integration of a clutch of acquisitions. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)