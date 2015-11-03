(Adds more company news items)
LONDON Nov 3 European equity futures rose on Tuesday, building
on momentum from the previous session that was driven by solid regional economic
data and expectations of monetary support from the European Central Bank (ECB).
Futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's
DAX futures rose 0.1 percent. France's CAC futures rose 0.2
percent while Britain's FTSE 100 futures advanced 0.4 percent.
Technology shares could get a boost after the U.S. technology-dominated
Nasdaq index on Monday closed at its highest level in more than 15 years.
However, Volkswagen shares could come under pressure after U.S
environmental regulators said late on Monday that VW used devices to cheat air
pollution tests in diesel luxury vehicles.
European shares had a positive start to the week on Monday after business
surveys (PMIs) from around the euro zone beat expectations, while Commerzbank's
better-than-expected results brightened a mixed picture for earnings season.
Traders also noted supportive comments from the European Central Bank (ECB)
after its president, Mario Draghi, said in an interview over the weekend that it
was ready to do what it takes to keep its medium-term inflation target on
course.
COMPANY NEWS:
STANDARD CHARTERED :
Standard Chartered Plc announced plans on Tuesday to raise $5.1
billion in new capital via a rights issue, as well as new goals for cost cutting
and core capital ratio as new Chief Executive Bill Winters set out his strategy
for the lender.
UBS :
UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, on Tuesday posted a bigger than
expected year-on-year rise in third-quarter net profit.
VOLKSWAGEN /PORSCHE :
Volkswagen used devices to cheat air pollution tests in diesel
luxury vehicles, U.S. environmental regulators said on Monday, in a new blow to
the automaker already reeling from similar allegations regarding millions of
smaller diesel engines.
AREVA :
French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday during a state visit to
China that he believes there is a role for Chinese investment in the
recapitalisation of state-owned nuclear group Areva.
BNP PARIBAS /KLEPIERRE :
French bank BNP Paribas said on Tuesday it sold its 6.5 percent
stake in property group Klepierre for about 829 million euros ($914
million).
BMW :
BMW posted a surprise increase in third-quarter operating profit
as strong sales in higher-margin core European markets outweighed weak demand in
China.
BARCLAYS :
Barclays Plc agreed to pay $94 million to settle U.S. antitrust
litigation in which investors accused 11 banks of conspiring to manipulate the
benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor) and related derivatives.
HUGO BOSS :
German fashion house Hugo Boss said on Tuesday it expects sales
and earnings to recover in the fourth quarter after a slowdown in China and more
hesitant tourist shoppers in the United States hurt its third-quarter results.
KLOECKNER :
German steel distributor Kloeckner swung to a net loss in the
third quarter thanks to pressure from cheap imports and slow demand in
anticipation of a further fall prices in as well as a collapse in prices for
scrap.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL /BG :
Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday announced plans to increase benefits
from its proposed $70 billion acquisition of BG Group, which the company
said would work with oil prices in the mid-$60s a barrel.
SABMILLER :
Molson Coors Brewing Co is in advanced talks to buy SABMiller's
majority stake in their American joint venture, the Financial Times reported. No
agreement has yet been reached and a deal could still fall apart.
SANOFI :
Sanofi and BioNTech said they signed a collaboration and licence
agreement to discover and develop up to five cancer immunotherapies, the
companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
VONOVIA :
Property group Vonovia raised its earnings guidance for the year
after its key operating profit more than doubled to 432 million euros ($476
million) in the first nine months, helped by the quick integration of a clutch
of acquisitions.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)