MILAN Nov 9 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 19 points higher, or 0.29 percent, Germany's DAX to open 51 points higher, or 0.49 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 26 points higher, or 0.52 percent. > Asia shares mixed, dlr strong after US jobs data boosts case for Fed hike > Wall St flat as rate hike eyed; banks counter utilities drop > Nikkei rises on weak yen, strong U.S. jobs report > Two-year yields hit 5-1/2-year highs after U.S. jobs data > Dollar edges away from highs but more bet on Fed hike by year-end > Gold near 3-month low after robust U.S. jobs report > London copper recaptures $5,000, eyes six-year low > Brent regains ground after slide, but dollar weighs (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)